Man City's Donnarumma: Vinícius 'should try and make everyone love him'

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Gianluigi Donnarumma has questioned why Vinícius Júnior needed to celebrate in front of Manchester City fans, saying a player of his quality "should be loved by everyone."

The Brazilian struck twice as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, completing a 5-1 aggregate win to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

His penalty opener was celebrated with a mock-crying gesture -- a nod to a banner City fans displayed during Real's February visit reading 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out.'

That itself was a dig at Vinícius' perceived disappointment at losing out to Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Vinícius Júnior celebrated right in front of the Manchester City fans. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

But it was the celebration for his stoppage-time second goal that seemed to irritate Donnarumma, with the City goalkeeper approaching Vinícius as he stood in front of home fans pointing to the name on his shirt.

Asked about the incident afterwards, Donnarumma said: "He's a champion and should be loved by everyone. I told him that.

"He's played two great games, but I think someone like him should be loved by everyone. He should try to make everyone love him because he's a champion."

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City played most of the game with 10 men after captain Bernardo Silva was sent off for handling a Vinícius shot.

Erling Haaland was on target as City racked up 22 shots, but a comeback was beyond them.

City must now try to pick themselves up for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.

Donnarumma himself then has Italy's World Cup qualification playoffs to negotiate.

Vinícius Júnior said his celebration was a response to last season's "stop crying your heart out" banner from City fans. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

He said: "I think the sending-off was decisive, but football is like that, made up of incidents, especially in the Champions League.

"I'm proud of my teammates, we played a great match and with 11 against 11 it would have been different.

"The disappointment is huge, but we have to get back on our feet because on Sunday we now have the Carabao Cup to bring home.

"There's also the national team and the need to bring Italy back to the World Cup."