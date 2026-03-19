Is USMNT striker group the best it's ever had for a World Cup?

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Less than three months from this summer's FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States alongside Mexico and Canada, U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has some big decisions to make.

For a start, Pochettino will soon have to narrow down his lengthy list of players to 26 for the illustrious tournament, and this is no easy task. Although the U.S. doesn't have the same player depth as World Cup favorites and powerhouses such as Spain, France and England, the American pool has undoubtedly improved over the years, with more talented options establishing themselves overseas.

At the striker position, it's noteworthy that a handful of Americans are finding the back of the net in highly competitive European leagues. AS Monaco's Folarin Balogun, PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Pepi, Coventry City's Haji Wright and Derby County's Patrick Agyemang have not only become fixtures for their teams, but also gained opportunities for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup. Also including Josh Sargent, who recently moved to MLS' Toronto FC after a stay in Europe, there's no lack of invaluable experience from abroad.

Considering dependable goal scoring from the No. 9 position has rarely been a certainty for the U.S. since Brian McBride's international retirement in 2006, this is welcome news ahead of the World Cup for Pochettino and American soccer fans. But just how good are these players compared to previous generations?

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With help from TruMedia/StatsPerform on the statistical side and the thoughts of McBride himself, let's dive into the state of the country's top strikers.

Before we begin, the statistical ground rules. We're looking at season-long (or 2022's yearlong) performances at club level for strikers in the lead-up to a World Cup. And despite some players like Clint Dempsey not exactly fitting the exact mold of an out-and-out striker, they've been included because of their experience in that position.

All makes sense? Let's go!

State of U.S. strikers

If we're speaking strictly about efficiency for the four groups involved (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), Pepi is putting up some eye-catching tallies over in the Netherlands. Although his 10-goal total in 2025-26 is level with Agyemang and behind Wright's 16, the Texan easily tops two overall lists: goals per 90 minutes and non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes.

Non-penalty expected goals per 90 1. Ricardo Pepi (2026) 0.87 2. Jozy Altidore (2018) 0.59 3. Dom Dwyer (2018) 0.57 4. Haji Wright (2026) 0.56 5. Jesús Ferreira (2022) 0.56

"Pepi, [his] movement is very good in the penalty area," McBride, the general manager of USL Championship side Brooklyn FC, told ESPN. "A really good finisher of the ball."

It's worth noting that some of these numbers would probably be different if he were a guaranteed starter, as opposed to someone who occasionally jumps off the bench against tired back lines in a league that isn't exactly known for its defensive prowess. Nonetheless, the numbers don't lie, and there's a reason why the Premier League's Fulham are linked with the player for a summer move.

Second on the lists of goals per 90 minutes and non-penalty expected goals per 90 is Jozy Altidore after his exploits in MLS from 2017 to 2018, and just behind him from the current generation is Wright. With more regular-season goals than any of the 2026 group and an ability to play out wide, the Coventry City game changer is a strong contender for this summer's squad.

"Wright can play winger at the same time," McBride said. "Not necessarily somebody that you're going to have hold up the ball, but he's got versatility."

All that said, the true all-around striker and lead candidate to be the USMNT's starter this summer is Balogun. The Monaco man is the joint leader on our list of big chances created per 90 minutes alongside Dempsey in 2017-18, while also still scoring eight times in Ligue 1.

In all competitions this season, including the prestigious UEFA Champions League, that number then balloons up to 14. Looking at assists per 90 minutes, he's narrowly behind Dempsey and former Eredivisie star Aron Jóhannsson.

Will Ricardo Pepi, left, Folarin Balogun, or someone else start at striker for the U.S. at this summer's World Cup? John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The sample size is a small one, but of the 2026 group, no player has a better assists-per-90 ratio than the New York City-born striker. Coupled with his scoring, Balogun is the most well-rounded No. 9 in the USMNT player pool.

"Probably the most complete striker," McBride said. "He's good with the ball at his feet, he's good at runs in the penalty area, he's good at running behind. He also connects well and brings his teammates in."

And then there's Agyemang. The 6-foot-4 Derby County player has just as many regular-season goals as Pepi and has the most consistent appearances at club level in 2025-26 with 34 to his name.

His underlying numbers for xG per shot, goals per 90 and big chances created per 90 won't wow many fans, but he still brings something different with his stature. Of the current generation of strikers, Agyemang has the best aerial duels win percentage, which must make him an intriguing backup option for Pochettino.

Big chances created per 90 1. Folarin Balogun (2026) 0.40 2. Clint Dempsey (2018) 0.40 3. Jesús Ferreira (2022) 0.31 4. Jozy Altidore (2018) 0.29 5. Aron Jóhannsson (2014) 0.28

"Agyemang's hold-up play is strong," McBride said. "He gives us some quality in the air and aerial duels in the penalty area, both offensively and defensively."

Glancing across additional numbers, it's fair to say that the 2026 generation contains better-than-average U.S. strikers, while having room to grow. Pepi, Wright, Sargent and Balogun are in the top seven of xG per shot, and in the top six of shot-conversion rate, Pepi and Wright are also included. The 2026 class is at the bottom when it comes to passes attempted per 90, but distribution isn't the primary role at the club level for these players.

As mentioned, these strikers are still developing their skills. Wright is the oldest player at 27 years old, while Agyemang, Balogun, and Pepi are 25 or younger. Sargent, also in the running for a World Cup spot, turned 26 last month. The stats also reveal just how elite Altidore and Jóhannsson were in two specific runs ahead of the World Cup.

Jóhannsson, who tops the list of xG per shot, is second on the lists for shot-conversion rate and assists per 90. Ahead of his 2014 World Cup debut, the forward headed into the competition with 17 goals and seven assists across 34 matches in the 2013-14 Eredivisie season. He didn't live up to his potential, though, earning just 19 caps for the USMNT.

Things didn't work out for Altidore in the Premier League with Sunderland, but the striker reignited his career in Toronto. Through his summer-of-2017-to-spring-of-2018 run, he leads the list of shot-conversion rate, is second in goals per 90, xG per shot and non-penalty expected goals per 90, and is fourth in big chances created per 90.

Shot-conversion rate 1. Jozy Altidore (2018) 27.9% 2. Aron Jóhannsson (2014) 23.9% 3. Ricardo Pepi (2026) 22.7% 4. Jesús Ferreira (2022) 20.0% 5. Dom Dwyer (2018) 19.6%

The USMNT ultimately missed out on World Cup qualification for 2018, the same year in which the now-retired Altidore suffered through injuries, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say that if he was fit and still playing in 2026 at the peak of his abilities, he would have been the starting striker.

It has been 20 years since the USMNT has been able to rely on a dependable No. 9 over any extended period of time. McBride noted numerous variables that come into play when quantifying production from the position, such as injuries, availability and the sheer number of players deployed up top in recent years.

"Those things are challenges, and they're real challenges," said the two-time Fulham player of the year, "[but] there's some talent there, there's some goal scorers."

The World Cup, and a position as the next reliable No. 9 for the USMNT, awaits one of these players. Will it be the well-rounded Balogun? A clinical finisher like Pepi? The versatile Wright? Sargent, who has something to prove now in MLS? An imposing Agyemang?

"Someone can take that position and make it their own," McBride said.