Ex-England star Andy Carroll named interim Dagenham boss

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Dagenham & Redbridge have appointed former England striker Andy Carroll as interim manager after parting company with Lee Bradbury.

The London club are 12th in the sixth-tier National League South, but only six points off the playoff places, and announced earlier this month YouTuber KSI had become a shareholder and strategic partner.

"We are very grateful to Lee for his focus, professionalism, and commitment during his time at the club and for his contributions, both on and off the pitch, to stabilise the club last summer," a club statement read.

"Andy Carroll will take the team on an interim basis, and further updates will be communicated in due course."

Andy Carroll has been put in interim charge of Dagenham & Redbridge. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Carroll earlier this month formally entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of breaching a non-molestation order and is due to stand trial next year. The 37-year-old is accused of repeatedly calling his reality TV star ex-wife Billi Mucklow.

Carroll played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012.

He began his professional career with Newcastle before transferring to Liverpool for £35 million in 2011, later playing for West Ham, Reading and West Brom among other teams.

He joined Dagenham last July on the same day that the club announced they had reached a deal to sell 100% of the club to a group of Qatari private investors.

PA contributed to this report.