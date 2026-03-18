Chicago Stars halt Northwestern stadium plan switch

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The Chicago Stars announced on Wednesday that they are no longer pursuing Northwestern University's Ryan Field as a 2027 home venue "at this time" following pushback from residents and politicians.

The Stars currently have a lease to play the entire 2026 NWSL season at Northwestern's Martin Field, a few minutes down the road.

"After thoughtful consideration with Northwestern University and their desire to open the new Ryan Field in a phased approach out of consideration for its neighbors, at this time we will not be proceeding with our application for a unique use permit to play in Ryan Field," the Stars said in a statement.

Ryan Field is Northwestern's football stadium, which is set to open in October.

The old Ryan Field was knocked down and has been replaced by a modern, 35,000-seat venue that the Stars hoped to play in beginning in 2027.

Ryan Field is located a few minutes away from Northwestern's main campus, and the stadium straddles the town lines of Evanston and Wilmette, Ill.

Northwestern University has a special tax-exempt status. Some local politicians expressed opposition to the addition of for-profit professional sports, citing concerns about how they would impact the community after years of construction on Ryan Field.

The Stars had been seeking a unique use permit from Evanston, which is located about 20 miles north of Chicago.

"Our goal has always been one of unity -- galvanizing the Evanston community in support of the club, our athletes, and the advancement of equity for women's sports," the Stars' statement continued.

"Based on the overwhelming support we've received, we believe that this is what Evanston residents seek as well but have also heard a call for more dialogue and understanding about who we are and the impact our presence will have on the community."

Chicago had played home games at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., since the 2016 NWSL season. The venue is located 15 miles southwest of Chicago and, crucially, is not near any transit lines that would make it accessible.

SeatGeek Stadium was originally built for MLS' Chicago Fire FC, who have since moved out and now plan to build their own stadium in Chicago, which is expected to open in 2028.

The Stars averaged fewer than 4,000 fans per game in 2025 for standalone matches, the worst in the NWSL.

Brianna Pinto controls the ball against Angel City. William Liang-Imagn Images

Their debut game at Martin Stadium last week, a shocking 5-2 win over the Orlando Pride, attracted a crowd of 10,127 fans. The Stars recently announced plans to build their own training center in Bannockburn, Ill., another 15-plus miles north of Evanston.

Stars management has publicly discussed the team's need for a long-term stadium solution.

Laura Ricketts, of the Ricketts family that owns MLB's Chicago Cubs, became majority owner of the Chicago NWSL franchise in 2023 and said publicly that "the stadium and the location is one of the biggest challenges slash opportunities for this team," and "it's not a secret we can do better."

Ricketts and club president Karen Leetzow have since signaled that they are exploring the construction of their own stadium, but that is a long, complicated process -- especially in Chicago. Stars officials and players have appeared before government officials to lobby for inclusion in any public stadium funding, as the NFL's Chicago Bears and MLB's Chicago White Sox look to build new stadiums.