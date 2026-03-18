2026 Madrid derby: How to watch, soccer schedule on ESPN

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Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are set to renew one of the most intense rivalries in soccer. The two LaLiga foes will clash Sunday at Real Madrid's Estadio Bernabeu in the latest installment of the Madrid derby, a series that dates to 1906. Real defeated Atlético 2-1 in their last meeting in January in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Here are key facts about Sunday's match:

When is it?

Coverage of the latest installment of the Madrid derby begins Sunday at 3:50 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the LaLiga streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, standings and more.