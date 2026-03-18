How Arsenal's men's and women's teams can create Champions League history this season

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Arsenal's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City ended their hopes of becoming the first side to win a quadruple.

Despite the setback. they remain firmly in line to create history this season. And they aren't the only club in Europe that could do so this season.

ESPN breaks it all down.

How Arsenal can write themselves into history

On the other side of the draw from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, Arsenal are among the favourites to win the men's Champions League.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

They ousted Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 to setup a quarterfinal showdown against Sporting CP.

The women's side remain in the hunt for European glory too. Last season's winners face an-all England quarterfinal against Women's Super League rivals Chelsea, with the first leg taking place on March 24 at the Emirates Stadium.

If both sides do go all the way in their respective competitions, Arsenal could become the first-ever club to lift the men's and women's Champions League in a single season.

Arsenal men's and women's side remain in the hunt for European success this season. Getty

Have any clubs come close to achieving this?

Arsenal themselves came close last year -- Renee Slegers' side shocked Barcelona in the final to win the UWCL but the men's side fell short after being knocked out in the semifinals by Paris Saint-Germain.

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Chelsea nearly did the double in 2021, when the men's and women's side reached the final. Thomas Tuchel's side beat Manchester City to win the second men's Champions League in their history but the women's team suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Chelsea were thrashed by Barcelona in the 2021 UWCL final. Getty

Which other clubs could win the men's and women's Champions League this year?

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could all achieve the feat this season.

The Spanish giants are set to meet in the UWCL quarterfinals, while Bayern Munich face a clash against tournament debutants Manchester United.

This is the second time we'll have a women's Clásico in the quarterfinals, with the Catalan side winning the tie 8-3 on aggregate.

On the men's side. Barça will face Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals while Real Madrid will meet Bayern.

Barcelona reached the quarterfinals after a comprehensive demolition of Newcastle United in the round of 16, while Madrid ousted Manchester City. Bayern Munich were imperious in their defeat of Atalanta in the round of 16, winning 10-2 on aggregate.