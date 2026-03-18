PSG winger Bradley Barcola out several weeks with ankle sprain

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PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola faces several weeks out after spraining his right ankle against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

PSG said in a statement on Wednesday that Barcola sustained severe ligament damage in Tuesday's game. He was replaced in the 59th minute, with PSG saying Wednesday Barcola will be "unavailable in the coming weeks."

Barcola scored PSG's opening goal in the 3-0 away win that sent the defending champion into the quarterfinals 8-2 on aggregate.

The lively right winger had also scored in the first leg at Parc des Princes and has netted 12 goals this season. The injury could rule him out of the quarterfinals next month, where PSG faces either six-time champion Liverpool or Galatasaray.

The Ligue 1 leaders travel to Nice on Saturday in their final match before the international break, while Barcola will also miss France's friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

PSG return to action against Toulouse on April 3, with their Champions League quarterfinal first leg set to take place the following week.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.