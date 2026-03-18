Sources: Denver to sign Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan from Houston

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NWSL expansion side Denver Summit FC has acquired forward Yazmeen Ryan and midfielder Delanie Sheehan from the Houston Dash, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

The fee received by the Dash was not immediately clear.

Ryan and Sheehan each arrived in Houston from Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 NWSL season and were expected to be anchors of the Dash's long-term rebuilding process.

The NWSL's primary transfer window closed on Monday, but intra-league trades can take place at any time up until the Oct. 8 roster freeze.

Sports Illustrated first reported the news.

Ryan joined the Dash in a transfer that sent a then-league record $400,000 in allocation money to Gotham, in addition to an international roster spot (Gotham sent back $80,000 in intra-league transfer funds).

That transfer was announced in December 2024, a few weeks after Sheehan signed with Houston as a free agent. Both players were part of Gotham's 2023 NWSL Championship-winning team.

Ryan started 24 games for the Dash last season, registering four goals and three assists. Her form over the past two years earned her semi-regular call-ups to the United States women's national team. She has 16 caps and two goals.

Ryan is a versatile forward who also won the NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns in 2022.

Sheehan is a box-to-box midfielder who started 25 games for the Dash last season, scoring once and adding two assists.

Houston opened the 2026 NWSL season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave. Sheehan was an unused substitute, and Ryan came off the bench in the second half.

Asked by ESPN why Ryan came off the bench, Dash head coach Fabrice Gautrat said after the match: "It's still preseason. We're looking -- there's always conversations of rotations.

"There's also, as you know, ending the game. If you look at last year, nine of our 27 goals were scored off substitute positions, so there's a game-changing aspect of it as well. But there's also competition in the group.

USWNT forward Yazmeen Ryan started 24 games for the Houston Dash last season. Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

"And so, I think that's also a testament to our roster as a whole. But I think, overall, she came in and had an impact and did really well for us."

Denver lost 2-1 to Bay FC on Saturday in the Summit's first game in franchise history.

The Summit signed several NWSL veterans, highlighted by the expected arrival of USWNT captain and 2018 NWSL MVP Lindsey Heaps this summer.