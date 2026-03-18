Liverpool vs Galatasaray LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League RO16 second leg

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Liverpool host Galatasaray at Anfield as they aim to secure a place in the Champions League quarterfinal, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

The Reds will need to produce one of their famed Anfield comebacks as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Turkey.

A disappointing draw to lowly Tottenham on the weekend saw Liverpool slip up in the race for Champions League qualfication next season, and has ramped up the pressure on boss Arne Slot.

This is undoubtedly Liverpool's biggest game of the season so far and a round-of-16 exit would be another low pooint in a difficult season.

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