Tebas: LaLiga smarter about transfers than Premier League

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Javier Tebas claimed LaLiga clubs are "more effective at spending" than their Premier League rivals, in a week which has seen three head-to-head matchups between Spanish and English clubs in the Champions League round of 16.

Real Madrid eliminated Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate on Tuesday -- after Vinícius Júnior scored twice in a 2-1 second leg win in Manchester -- while Barcelona host Newcastle on Wednesday, and Tottenham play Atlético Madrid.

There were six Premier League teams in the last 16 compared to LaLiga's three, with Arsenal through to the quarterfinals after knocking out Bayer Leverkusen, while Chelsea are out after being well beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's not me saying it, there are reports that say it," Tebas said, when asked if Spanish clubs were being smarter in their transfer policy. "[The reports] say that the teams which are most effective in spending on players are Spanish. It is what it is.

"There are a lot of examples. Look at the case of Antony, the money he cost [Manchester United, €95 million], and then what he cost Real Betis... How many players sign for Premier League clubs and then end up playing here? In my opinion, yes, [they're more efficient].

"And the Spanish football model is more focused on academies. We don't need that spending."

LaLiga presented its financial report for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, which included a record total income of €5.464 billion -- up 8.1% on the previous campaign -- with commercial income at €1.584 billion, as well as a prediction of continued growth for 2025-26.

The league also highlighted the value of its production of academy players, assessing the total value of homegrown players in Spain's top flight at €1.46 billion, compared to a Premier League figure -- according to LaLiga's analysis -- of €1.076 billion, and €419 million in the Bundesliga.

Five LaLiga teams qualified for the Champions League this season, with Athletic Club and Villarreal being eliminated in the league phase.

"Our teams are competitive, and I think they will be for many years," Tebas said. "We fight so that the clubs that don't play fair, the 'state clubs' [can't do so] and I'd like to get more support, because when we criticise it, we do so alone."

Tebas said he was concerned about the impact of uncontrolled Premier League spending on the transfer market.

"I worry that spending controls aren't followed, that there isn't a financial rationale to the management," he said. "It's a worrying model, because it generates losses, and the clubs can only be saved if they qualify for European competitions, but it creates a debt bubble."