Barça overpower Newcastle but leaky defense could be their undoing

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If it's not Lamine Yamal, it's Raphinha. If it's not Raphinha, it's Fermín López. And if it's not Fermín, based on the evidence of Wednesday's 7-2 rout against Newcastle United, it may, once again, be Robert Lewandowski, who rediscovered his scoring form as Barcelona blitzed their Premier League opposition at Spotify Camp Nou.

It was a performance from Hansi Flick's side that demonstrated the attacking prowess that makes them a real candidate to win their first UEFA Champions League in a decade. An 8-3 aggregate win saw them safely through to a quarterfinal against either Atlético Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur, but more importantly, it was a party that everyone was invited to.

Yamal converted a penalty and helped set up two more goals, Raphinha scored two and made two, there was a goal and an assist for Fermín and a much needed brace for Lewandowski after three games without a goal. Teenage midfielder Marc Bernal was also on target for the fifth time in his past nine appearances.

All this on a night when Barça played their first Champions League knockout tie at Spotify Camp Nou with fans since 2019. A combination of the pandemic and relocating to the Olympic Stadium for two years meant it had been seven years since they had played a game of this stature in front of their own support at their own stadium. The atmosphere at the revamped arena, which won't be finished until 2028, was electric at times. It felt significant as Barça laid down their credentials to win this tournament for the first time since 2015.

"We have had big nights, but with the two tiers fully open and the crowd back up to 60,000, this was the first," Raphinha said after the game. "With the fans supporting us like that, it's going to be tough for anyone to beat us at home."

Potential future opponents in the competition will once again take some hope from the defending. Newcastle actually played their part in this tie, both in last week's 1-1 draw at St. James' Park and in the first half here. They twice came from behind, capitalizing on poor play from Barça, including a badly executed Yamal back-heel on the edge of his own box, to level in a thrilling opening 45 minutes.

Anthony Elanga scored both goals, having only netted once since joining the Magpies last summer, as Barça's weakness at the back was exposed. They have now conceded two or more goals in four of their past seven knockout games at home in the Champions League -- four against Paris Saint-Germain twice, three against Inter Milan and now two against Eddie Howe's side.

Raphinha was instrumental in Barcelona's impressive 7-2 dismantling of Newcastle on Wednesday. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, after working their way back into the game, Newcastle were behind again by the break when Yamal scored from the spot. They were then ruthlessly taken apart in the second half by one of Europe's best attacking teams.

The tie was over by the hour mark. Newcastle did not defend well at times but it's hard to blame them when they have Yamal and Raphinha running at them with the ball and Fermín running in behind. It was Fermín, collecting a fine pass from Raphinha, who made it 4-2 early in the second period. He now has 10 goals contributions in the Champions League this season (six goals and four assists).

Sandro Tonali, a fitness doubt before the game, was then substituted off with an injury for Newcastle and it felt like the gig was up. Even still, they probably didn't expect to end up being so comprehensively hammered.

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First, Lewandowski headed in a Raphinha corner; then he finished cooly after superb work from Yamal. The Poland striker is now the oldest player ever to score twice in a Champions League match, overtaking Filippo Inzaghi.

At 37, Lewandowski is, it's fair to say, the old man of this team. Three teenagers started -- Pau Cubarsí, Bernal and Yamal -- in a team that had an average age of 25 years and 18 days. Flick -- who has spent less than €90 million on transfer fees for new players in his two years in charge -- has built a side for the present and the future. Even Raphinha, at 29, is a veteran compared to the rest, and it was the Brazil international who completed the rout, scoring the seventh after a moment to forget for Jacob Ramsey, who passed straight to him.

That is now 30 goals in 10 Champions League games for Barça this season. Only PSG (34 in 12) and Club Brugge (32 in 14) have more, but both have played more matches as well.

Atlético or Spurs await. A potential semifinal against Arsenal may follow with PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all on the other side of the draw. There are goals in this side to go all the way. The only doubts are at the back. With Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde both out injured, Barça also lost Eric García and goalkeeper Joan García to knocks against Newcastle, with Wojciech Szczesny introduced late on.

Luckily, Barça have a plan to counter those problems at the back: they will simply try and outscore you.