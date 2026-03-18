Harry Kane becomes first Englishman with 50 UCL goals

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Harry Kane became the first English player to reach the 50-goal mark in the Champions League with his brace in Bayern Munich's 4-1 second-leg win over Atalanta on Wednesday.

The England international scored from the penalty spot in the first half at Allianz Arena, then added a brilliant second after the break to account for his 50th goal in Europe's top-tier competition.

The stellar night from Kane helped Bayern complete a 10-2 aggregate rout of Atalanta and put him on 28 goals in 34 UCL games since joining the German side from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Kane, who was back in Bayern's starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 28 after a calf issue, has now scored in his last four UCL round-of-16 games for Bayern for a total of seven goals in those matches.

The victory sees Vincent Kompany's side advance to a quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, a team Bayern have failed to beat in their last nine meetings.

The first leg of the quarterfinal against Madrid will be at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 7.

Another Bayern player also had a notable night at the Allianz on Wednesday as defender Filip Pavic became the club's youngest-ever Champions League player and the third-youngest in the competition's history when he came off the bench.

Aged 16 years and 58 days, Pavic came on for right-back Josip Stanisic in the 72nd minute with Bayern leading 4-0.

UEFA said Pavic was the first player born in 2010 to feature in a Champions League game and the third-youngest in history.

Arsenal's Max Dowman was 15 when he made his debut against Slavia Prague in November, and Youssoufa Moukoko was 16 years and 18 days old when he came off the bench for Borussia Dortmund against Zenit St. Petersburg in 2020. Pavic pushes Barcelona's Lamine Yamal down to fourth on the all-time list.

Bayern's previous youngest Champions League player was Paul Wanner, who was 16 years and 9 months old in a game against Viktoria Plzen in 2022.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.