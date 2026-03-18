Flick's talk fuels Barcelona's 2nd-half demolition of Newcastle

Ale Moreno reacts to a devastating attacking display from Barcelona in their 7-2 Champions League demolition of Newcastle United. (1:23)

Moreno: No team in the world can attack like Barcelona (1:23)

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BARCELONA -- Hansi Flick's halftime team talk led to Barcelona's second-half domination against Newcastle United as they set up a Champions League quarterfinal against Atlético Madrid with a thumping 7-2 win.

Barça led 3-2 at the break after last week's 1-1 draw in Newcastle, but struck four times without reply in the second period to overwhelm their Premier League opposition.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski both scored braces, with Marc Bernal, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López also on target, while both Newcastle goals came from Anthony Elanga.

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"What we said at half time, the players did it and it is always good when players follow an idea, how we want to make the changes," Flick said in the postgame news conference.

"It was up and down and it was tough in the first half. We lost many balls. For a team like Newcastle, with fast players, they made fantastic transitions. It was not easy to defend.

"In the second half, we said we have to control more the game. Push them deeper and try to make our game. I think it works well in the second half.

"It was good to see. Also with the confidence in the second half, it was good to see. We have a very young team and it's great to see how they improve."

Barcelona celebrate with coach Hansi Flick after their win over Newcastle United. Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images

Asked what Flick's instructions were at the interval, Bernal said: "He told us to have better control of their pressure. They kept going to our area, and we had to seize those spaces to score goals. And I think we did that."

Both teams played their part in an entertaining first half. Raphinha and Bernal twice gave Barça the lead, but Elanga, who had only scored once previously for Newcastle, levelled both times.

However, the game swung on the stroke of half time when Yamal converted a penalty after Kieran Trippier had pulled down Raphinha.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe felt that was the turning point of the tie.

"I don't think psychologically we recovered from [that decision]," he said. "In the second half we did not have the same energy. And when the game is effectively over, we didn't react well.

"The timing is such a difficult one for us all to take. Bang on halftime, it should be 2-2 with a great feeling, right in the tie. Instead, it's negative."

Barça clicked through the gears in the second half after Fermín, collecting a fine Raphinha pass, made it 4-2.

"It's true that during the first half we had that couple of mistakes that ended in the goals they scored," defender Gerard Martín told reporters. "We were a bit insecure and lacking rhythm.

"But in the second half we knew we were playing at home and we and to keep going. We needed to improve with the ball and with the rhythm. And in the end we were able to find the spaces and the occasions."

Lewandowski then added a quick-fire brace, ending a run of three games without a goal, to become the oldest player to score twice in a Champions League game at 37 years old.

Flick was delighted to see the Polish striker on target and hopes it will trigger an upturn in form as the LaLiga leaders continue to compete on two fronts.

"It was not an easy situation for our strikers, for Robert or Ferran [Torres], because they are always measured by goals -- as a No.9 it's normal," the German coach said.

"I am happy for Lewy that he scored two goals today. In these matches he's unbelievable. He's one of best players, best strikers in the box."

There were injury setbacks for both teams. Howe said Sandro Tonali is a doubt for Sunday's derby against Sunderland, while Barça will run tests on Eric García an Joan García on Thursday.

Flick's side return to action on Sunday when they host Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou before the international break.