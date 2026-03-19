Popovic picks uncapped trio for Socceroos' World Cup warm-ups

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Tony Popovic is punting on three uncapped bolters stealing the spotlight during the Socceroos' upcoming World Cup auditions, while also retaining faith in some old-stagers.

Popovic has tossed a cup lifeline to an experienced batch including Awer Mabil, while gifting an uncapped trio chances in Australia's last two home friendlies before soccer's showpiece tournament.

The 30-year-old Mabil hasn't featured for the Socceroos since September 2024, before Popovic took over as coach. But the winger has been summoned to a 26-strong squad for friendlies against Cameroon on March 27 in Sydney and Curacao on March 31 in Melbourne.

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"He is probably the perfect example of the door is never closed," Popovic told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

Mabil joins A-League Men's duo Aziz Behich, who hasn't featured for the Socceroos since June last year, and Nishan Velupillay, absent from the national set-up since March 2025.

Popovic named three uncapped players for their first Socceroos squad: 18-year-old central defender Lucas Herrington, 28-year-old striker Deni Juric -- the younger brother of former Australia international Tomi Juric -- and 25-year-old attacker Ante Suto, who is also eligible for Croatia.

Suto's selection and desire to represent Australia follows dual national Adrian Segecic's decision to snub the Socceroos and play for Croatia.

"We have to respect those decisions," Popovic said.

Suto, who has impressed playing for Hibernian, has never stepped foot in Australia.

"I had no idea whether the boy wanted to play for Australia," said Popovic, who recently courted the attacker in Scotland. "He's got a real eye for goal; real good instincts in and around the box, which you're always looking for.

"A confident young man. I'm just looking forward to seeing what he can do in our environment."

Ante Suto has been called up by the Socceroos after impressing for Hibernian. Ross Parker/SNS Group

Juric, playing for Wisla Plock in Poland, adds another scoring option to a squad missing Norwich City striker Mohamed Toure because of a groin injury. Midfield linchpin Jackson Irvine, who has captained the Socceroos in the past, was kept out as he recovers from a foot ailment.

Towering centre-back Harry Souttar, a standout at Australia's last World Cup campaign, was also overlooked while on the comeback trail from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in December 2024. Popovic considered naming Souttar but opted for the 27-year-old to remain training -- and hopefully soon playing under-21 games -- at Leicester City.

"He has been out for over 15 months ... but he's a top player," Popovic said.

"We know in the last World Cup he had a very limited preparation and he was outstanding. I don't think you can close the door for him."

Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Ajdin Hrustic, Jacob Italiano, Fran Karacic, Alex Robertson and Patrick Yazbek were also recalled.

Popovic will settle his 26-man squad for the World Cup after a last friendly against Mexico in California on May 30.

FULL SOCCEROOS SQUAD FOR MARCH FRIENDLIES

Goalkeepers: Patrick Beach, Paul Izzo, Mat Ryan

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Fran Karacic, Kai Trewin

Midfielders: Ajdin Hrustic, Riley McGree, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Alex Robertson, Patrick Yazbek

Forwards: Martin Boyle, Nestory Irankunda, Deni Juric, Awer Mabil, Connor Metcalfe, Ante Suto, Nishan Velupillay