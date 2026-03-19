Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd eye Rayan

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Europe's biggest clubs are keeping an eye on Bournemouth winger Rayan, while Barcelona look for another route to sign Marcus Rashford.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Rayan has made a promising start to life in the Premier League. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

- Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Bournemouth winger Rayan, according to TEAMtalk. Scouts from the four clubs have reportedly been "hugely impressed" by the performances of the 19-year-old, who has quickly found form in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Brazilian side Vasco de Gama in January as a replacement for Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo. TEAMtalk report that a release clause in Rayan's contract would allow him to be signed for a fee in the region of €100 million.

- Barcelona want to loan winger Marcus Rashford from Manchester United for a second season. The Daily Mail reports the LaLiga club want to avoid meeting the £26 million clause in full to sign the 28-year-old permanently this summer, but they are optimistic that United would sanction a second loan move if it includes an obligation to become permanent, with part of the £26 million fee met in advance. Rashford has directly contributed to 19 goals in 38 matches across all competitions this season.

- Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, per Bild. Both sides are believed to be planning to reinforce their forward lines this summer, and they see the 23-year-old as a strong fit for the Premier League, but they could face competition for his signature from Bayern Munich. Asllani has enjoyed a bright campaign in the Bundesliga this season with eight goals and five assists in 25 appearances, with form that has previously seen him linked with Barcelona.

- Liverpool are leading the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, TEAMtalk reports. Madrid are willing to consider offers for the 23-year-old, who would want to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves the Bernabéu. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are reported to have informed Camavinga's representatives of their interest in signing him, while previous reports have indicated that an offer in the region of £70 million could be enough to get a deal over the line.

- Borussia Dortmund are lining up a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Times reports they are confident of landing the 25-year-old, who would need to accept a notable salary reduction for a third spell with Dortmund to become possible. Sancho's exisiting deal at Old Trafford is believed to be worth in the region of €15 million-per-season, but he is expected to be moved on from the club when he returns in the summer from his loan spell at Aston Villa, where he has scored one goal in 29 appearances.

OTHER RUMORS

play 0:36 Arne Slot admits he 'feels pressure' at Liverpool Arne Slot speaks ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

- Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Archie Brown is on the radar of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester United. An offer worth €60 million would be required to sign him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are discussing a potential swap deal involving strikers Randal Kolo Muani, who will return to PSG from a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and Jonathan David. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Club Brugge winger Jesse Bisiwu. (Diario Sport)

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- Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is unlikely to leave the club this summer despite being linked with Real Madrid. (talkSPORT)

- Napoli have joined the race for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who was recently linked with Liverpool and Manchester United. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan are set to challenge Juventus for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. They are prepared to offer him a contract worth €5 million-per-season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Monaco are willing to part ways with midfielder Lamine Camara amid interest from Newcastle. (Football Insider)

- Inter Milan have identified Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic and Udinese's Oumar Solet as potential future depth replacements for center-back Alessandro Bastoni, who has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Celtic could face difficulty in the pursuit of Plymouth Argyle striker Lorent Tolaj, with the League One side keen to keep hold of him. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will take time to consider his future after the League Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday. (Daily Mail)