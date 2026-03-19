Brighton vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Stewart Robson says Hugo Ekitike was the star performer in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League. (1:02)

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Liverpool travel to the seaside to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League clash on Saturday, with the Reds having eight games left to confirm their place in the top five, which is likely to guarantee UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Liverpool bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, with a 4-0 demolition of Galatasaray on Wednesday evening, that ensured the Reds are in this season's Champions League quarterfinals.

As it stands, Liverpool have 49 points from 30 Premier League games, and are fifth in the standings, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, and five behind third-placed Manchester United.

After a woeful run of form through the winter, Brighton have hit their straps recently, and have won three of their last four games -- against Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland. Their only loss in that run of games came against runaway league leaders Arsenal. That has meant that they have a faint chance of qualifying for European football for next season. Fabian Hurzeler's side currently have 40 points in 30 games, five behind seventh-placed Brentford.

Liverpool have already beaten Brighton twice this season, both times at Anfield. They won 2-0 in the Premier League in December, and then won 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round as well.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Saturday, March 21 at 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET; 6:00 p.m. IST, Thursday, and 11:30 p.m. AEDT)

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Referee: Darren England

VAR: James Bell

Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT

Stefanos Tzimas, F: knee, OUT

Kaoru Mitoma, F: ankle, DOUBT

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, F: knock, DOUBT

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT

Wataru Endo, M: ankle, OUT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT

Talking Points

Galatasaray performance sets the template for Liverpool

Carl Recine/Getty Images

The often-spoken about word for Liverpool this season has been intensity, or the lack of it. It was evident in Sunday's draw against Spurs, when Liverpool were eventually booed by their own fans at Anfield.

Against Galatasaray, they produced a superb performance, driven by intensity and intent in attacking positions. The full-backs provided the width for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah was closer to goal, Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz drifted in and around the front two of Salah and Hugo Ekitike, and it resulted in a performance where Liverpool created 5.02 expected goals.

Liverpool had 28 shots to Galatasaray's two, and 16 were on target. They missed some huge chances, but the positive is that they were relentless in creating those opportunities for themselves. Too often this season, Liverpool have followed up a performance like that one by reverting to type and playing slow, ponderous football that has made it too easy for opponents. They can't afford to do that against Brighton.

Minteh vs Kerkez a key battle

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Last week, Yankuba Minteh scored the winner for Brighton against Sunderland, and once again, he will be a key player for Brighton, as they attempt to repeat last season's Premier League result at the Amex, when the beat Liverpool 3-2. That game had come after Liverpool had already won the league, so it was bereft of real consequence, but this one is a huge game, particularly for Slot's side.

They'll have to stop Minteh, and key to that will be his direct opponent Kerkez, who has grown into his Liverpool shirt, in his first season at the club after his summer move from Brentford.

Kerkez was rested for Liverpool's last Premier League game against Spurs, and that freshness showed in his performance against Galatasaray, where he was energetic on the overlap, and snapped into tackles with regularity. Minteh's pace and ball carrying ability will both be massive threats for Brighton, and Kerkez will have to ensure he finds a way to deal with that. Perhaps the best way to do that will be to push Minteh back by taking his chances to run on the overlap, supporting the likes of Wirtz and Ekitike.

Where will Szoboszlai play?

Against Spurs, despite Jeremie Frimpong starting, Slot opted to go with Szoboszlai at right-back. He was back in midfield against Galatasaray and produced an influential performance in a big Liverpool fan.

Liverpool are, understandably, managing Frimpong's minutes carefully after he picked up two significant muscle injuries this season, but there's growing evidence that points to Szoboszlai being needed in their midfield, even if he has done a superb job at right-back as well.

Liverpool have needed running power in midfield in a lot of games this season, and that is exactly what Szoboszlai provides. However, as the games continue to come thick and fast, Slot has decisions to make, and the one about Szoboszlai's position will have a huge bearing on how Liverpool's season ends.

Salah injury casts doubt

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his 50th Champions League goal in Liverpool's win over Galatasaray. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Against Galatasaray, Salah had seven shots, six of them on target. He provided an assist to Ekitike, scored a superb goal, and looked a constant threat -- like the Salah of old. It's been a tough season for him, but the Galatasaray game showed just how big a threat he continues to be, and how crucial he is to Liverpool.

However, there's doubt over his participation against Brighton, with Slot saying that he asked to be substituted against Galatasaray because he had "felt something".

With less than 72 hours between the Galatasaray and the Brighton games, there's enough there to believe that Salah may not feature against Brighton. That is a big blow, particularly to follow up a performance where Salah would've felt the confidence coming back after a difficult period.

What do the numbers say?