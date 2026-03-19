Galatasaray's Noa Lang to undergo thumb surgery after Liverpool loss, Victor Osimhen arm 'risk of fracture'

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Galatasaray have confirmed that forward Noa Lang will undergo surgery early on Thursday morning after a "serious cut" to his thumb against Liverpool in their Champions League round of 16 clash.

Lang injured his thumb in the second half at Anfield after cutting his thumb on the advertisement hoarding. He went down writhing in agony and there was a prolonged pause in play as the Dutch international was treated to before being stretchered off.

"Our player Noa Lang, who suffered an injury, sustained a serious cut to his right thumb, and it is planned for him to undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours with the participation of our medical team," Galatasaray said in a statement.

Lang had come on at half-time for Victor Osimhen, who injured his arm early in the game after a collission with Ibrahima Konaté. The Nigeria international managed to carry on for the duration of the first-half despite having his arm strapped up and looking in obvious discomfort.

Noa Lang injured his thumb against Liverpool at Anfield. Getty

"Following checks at halftime, he was not played in the second half due to the risk of a fracture in his arm," the Turkish club added in their statement.

"After the match, under the supervision of our medical team, examinations at the hospital revealed a fracture in our player's right forearm, and it was casted. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days following further evaluations."

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Galatasaray came into the second leg with a 1-0 lead but were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Liverpool, who will now play holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals.