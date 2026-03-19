Neymar's Santos appoints Cuca as new coach after Vojvoda dismissal

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Santos moved quickly this Thursday, securing Cuca's return as head coach just hours after dismissing Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Neymar's club finalized an agreement that ties Cuca until the end of 2026, the team announced in a statement. This marks his fourth tenure at the Vila Belmiro, following previous spells in 2008, 2018, and 2020-2021.

On Wednesday night, following Santos' 2-1 home defeat to Internacional, the club decided to end Vojvoda's contract after only seven months with the team.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona forward drew Santos level after an early own-goal, but an injury-time winner by Johan Carbonero left Santos a point above the relegation zone.

News of Vojvoda's dismissal came almost immediately after the match -- the Argentine did not even have time to attend his post-match news conference.

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Vojvoda replaced Cleber Xavier as Santos manager in August last year, with the club two points above the relegation zone, and oversaw a slight upturn in results which ended with the team finishing in 12th place.

But Santos have struggled again this season, having won four and lost six of their 15 matches played in all competitions.

The last five games have seen just one win and elimination from the Campeonato Paulista at the hands of second-tier side Novorizontino.