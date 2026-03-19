Neymar's Santos manager sacked with club close to relegation spots

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Juan Pablo Vojvoda has struggled at Santos after five years at Fortaleza. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Neymar's Santos boss Juan Pablo Vojvoda has been sacked after a 2-1 defeat to Internacional on Wednesday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona forward drew Santos level after an early own-goal, but an injury-time winner by Johan Carbonero left Santos a point above the relegation zone.

News of Vojvoda's dismissal came almost immediately after the match -- the Argentine did not even have time to attend his post-match news conference.

He departs Santos with the club in a perilous position. Internacional's victory was their first in the Brazilian Serie A this season, and means Santos now sit just one point above them -- and the relegation zone -- with seven games played.

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Vojvoda replaced Cleber Xavier as Santos manager in August last year, with the club two points above the relegation zone, and oversaw a slight upturn in results which ended with the team finishing in 12th place.

But Santos have struggled again this season, having won four and lost six of their 15 matches played in all competitions.

The last five games have seen just one win and elimination from the Campeonato Paulista at the hands of second-tier side Novorizontino.

Santos have not yet announced Vojvoda's successor.