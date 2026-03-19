Premier League striker and ex-Netherlands defender's nephew called up by Suriname for World Cup playoffs

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Joël Piroe's only goal this season came in the FA Cup against Norwich. (Photo by David Watts/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Premier League striker Joël Piroe has been called up by Suriname to represent the nation in its upcoming bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the playoffs.

Piroe, who was born in the Netherlands but qualifies to play for Suriname through his father, switched allegiances to the Caribbean nation in January.

The Leeds forward scored 19 goals in the Championship last season, claiming the league's golden boot, but has struggled to replicate that form this season and is without a goal in 13 Premier League appearances.

Suriname manager Henk Ten Cate has also handed a first call-up to LASK midfielder Melayro Bogarde, nephew of former Barcelona, Chelsea and Netherlands star Winston Bogarde.

Winston is Suriname's assistant manager and part of a coaching staff that also includes Dutch legends Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert -- with the latter two aiding the team in unofficial advisory roles.

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Suriname are hoping to qualify for their first ever World Cup, and will face Bolivia in Monterrey on March 26 in an inter-confederation playoff semifinal.

Should they beat the South American nation, Ten Cate's team will face Iraq five days later to decide which team will make the journey to the U.S., Canada and Mexico this summer.

Whichever team emerges from that game will enter Group I -- arguably the group of death -- alongside France, Norway and Senegal.