No Hearts players make Scotland squad, Derek McInnes not surprised, 'disappointed'

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No Hearts players made the most recent Scotland squad. Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images

Derek McInnes expressed disappointment that none of his table-topping Hearts players made the Scotland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Japan and Ivory Coast.

While Lawrence Shankland and Craig Gordon would likely have been included if not for their recent fitness issues, eyebrows were raised that there was no representation from the side who have led the Scottish Premiership for almost six months.

Craig Halkett and Harry Milne were among those to miss out, with Steve Clarke opting for a largely familiar squad that included players not playing regularly at club level.

"Surprised, probably not," McInnes said. "Disappointed, yeah, absolutely. I think we've been a really strong team this season and there's been key players within it.

"My opinion doesn't matter, I don't really like people telling me what players to pick in my team and the only opinion that matters is Steve's but it doesn't mean to say I think he's right with it.

"I do think I've got players that have earned the opportunity to be part of an international set-up but hopefully the lads' motivation keeps going, they keep doing well and hopefully in time that they get there, that's the hope.

"I speak to the lads regularly about it and I do believe that we have got players who could represent the country, there's no question of that to me.

"So while there's disappointment that they're not in this squad, you all know how things can change and whether it's through injury or whatever it will be, players get opportunities.

"There's enough motivation for them to get on with here but if there's any added motivation to try and be part of a World Cup squad then of course it can only help.

"They'll probably be a bit disappointed but you soon have to refocus on what we're doing here. Their performances for us over the season is what will get them in and maybe hopefully that will be the case in time."

When Clarke was asked on Monday about the absence of any Hearts or Motherwell players in his squad, he said: "I really think both those teams have been exceptional, but maybe the team is better than the sum of the parts, which is a credit to the coaching staff and managers of both teams."

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That assertion riled supporters of both clubs.

Asked about Clarke's comments, McInnes said: "Yeah I understood the context of that.

"Like I say, Steve's opinion is the only one that matters when it comes to picking the Scotland squad and I understand what he's saying with that but it doesn't mean to say that I agree that some of my players shouldn't be in the squad.

"Because he thinks it, it doesn't mean I think he's right but it's the only opinion that matters and he's done pretty well with his opinions with the team."