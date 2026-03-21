Matildas vs. Japan live updates: Women's Asian Cup final

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SYDNEY -- And so it all comes down to this. After 26 matches, it is Australia and Japan that are left standing, ready to battle it out to see who lifts the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.

Can Sam Kerr and Co. take advantage in front of a raucous home crowd, or will Nils Nielsen's charges continue their barnstorming form and ride that momentum all the way to lifting Asia's greatest prize?

Keep up to date with all the action LIVE from Stadium Australia.

Live blog | Gamecast | Women's Asian Cup 2026: Results, bracket

For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 Women's Asian Cup homepage.