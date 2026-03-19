Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool won't 'get carried away' after Galatasaray thrashing

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists they cannot afford to get carried away with their dominant Champions League performance against Galatasaray because it is difficult to consistently replicate the intensity.

The Turkish side arrived for the round of 16 second leg with a 1-0 lead but were blown away with arguably the best performance of the season from Arne Slot's side in terms of mentality and energy.

That 4-0 win at Anfield set up a quarterfinal with holders Paris Saint-Germain, who knocked them out last season.

"There was a lot at stake, that was pretty obvious, so we had to show how much we wanted it," Van Dijk said.

"I think occasionally we have been playing good games but not consistently on a regular basis and it's been frustrating for all of us and for the fans as well.

Liverpool thrashed Galatasaray 4-0 on Wednesday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"It is very hard but that's the hardest thing in life, doing it each and every three or four days. If you do that there's a big chance you become successful.

"That's what you strive for, that's what we had last year, and that's what we try to reach, but you need multiple factors to go your way and now we don't get carried away.

"We have been having good performances this season and we haven't been able to build on it the next time.

"This was a demanding game physically and mentally and it is down to us to do all the right things to be ready for an early kick-off at Brighton."

With away fans banned apart from around 200 VIPs Anfield was the noisy cauldron often associated with European nights and the team responded to put Sunday's anaemic draw at home to Tottenham behind them and answer some of their critics.

That result prompted rare boos from the home crowd and there was a danger of the team -- and Slot in particular -- losing the backing of fans who have witnessed numerous poor performances.

"The fans can probably say if we bring that every week on the pitch then there is no issue and we can say if the fans bring that every three or four days then there is no issue either. It is about doing it together," Van Dijk added.

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"This season as players we take full responsibility for a lot of performances when we have not been good enough.

"But for me there is no point to speak about it right now after we qualified for the last eight because that is still a very good thing.

"The only thing we can do is keep going, try to improve and every time you are out there represent the badge in the best way possible."