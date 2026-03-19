Will the Premier League still have five teams in next season's Champions League after four early exits?

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It has been a disappointing week for English sides in the Champions League, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United all crashing out of the competition.

City faced an uphill task at the Etihad Stadium midweek, as they looked to oveturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg against Real Madrid. But, a Vinícius Júnior brace that followed a red card for captain Bernardo Silva confirmed their exit. Tottenham too, had a three-goal deficit to overturn in their second leg but despite beating Atlético Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday, they crashed out 7-4 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Newcastle suffered the wrath of Barcelona's attacking firepower and were demolished 8-3 on aggregate while Chelsea were hammered 8-2 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the only two Premier League sides left in the Champions League, after successfully overcoming Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray respectively.

Beyond reputational damage, can the poor showing of English sides have an impact on how many teams qualify for the competition next year?

How is it determined which countries get an extra Champions League spot?

European Performance Spots are given to the two nations who perform best in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

An average is created by UEFA who take the coefficient score, and divide it by the number of teams that each nation has in European competition.

Each win in European competition is worth two coefficient points, a draw is worth one point.

But bonus points are also on offer. Far more bonus points are available to teams in the Champions League compared to the lesser competitions. The team who finished top of the Champions League league phase accrued 12 bonus points compared to six points for the Europea League league phase table-toppers, and four points for the team who topped the Conference League league phase.

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Chelsea were soundly beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. Getty Images

Where are England in the table right now?

Country Coefficient score England 23.847 Spain 19.468 Germany 18.642 Portugal 18.3 Italy 17.92

Despite the poor showing of its clubs in the Champions League round of 16, England remains top of the coefficient table with a score of 23.847. Spain (19.468) and Germany (18.642) are second and third on the table respectively.

As things stand, England will have five teams in the Champions League next year. If the season ended today, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool would qualify for next season's competition.

Italy can't overtake England as there are no Serie A teams left in the Champions League. The fact that Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will face each other benefits England, as one LaLiga side is sure to be eliminated.

Can more than five English teams qualify next season?

If Liverpool win the Champions League and Aston Villa win the Europa League AND also finish outside the top five, there could be seven Premier League teams in the Champions League next season.