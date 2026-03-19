Premier League away tickets capped at £30 for two more seasons

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The cap has been in place since 2016. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Away tickets in the Premier League will be capped at £30 ($40) for a further two seasons.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously to retain the cap at a meeting in London on Thursday.

The vote to extend means the cap will have been in place for 12 seasons by the time the current mandate expires in the summer of 2028.

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The Premier League said in a statement: "Away fans help create the incredible atmosphere Premier League matches are renowned for.

"Since the cap's implementation in 2016, it has contributed to attendance at away games increasing from 82% to 91%.

"The Premier League and clubs also acknowledge the additional costs associated with travelling to follow their teams around the country."

The Football Supporters' Association, which campaigned vociferously for the introduction of the cap, has been contacted for comment.