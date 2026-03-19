ISL: Jamshedpur salvage last-minute draw at Delhi to remain level with Mohun Bagan

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

Mar 19: SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC (7.30 PM)

Mar 20: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC (5.00 PM) and Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC (7.30 PM)

Mar 21: Mohammedan SC vs East Bengal (5:00 PM) and Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC (7.30 PM)

Mar 22: Chennaiyin vs FC Goa (5:00 PM) and Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru FC (7.30 PM)

Delhi 1 - 1 Jamshedpur

(Sunny 21'; Stojanovic 89')

12,000 home fans saw Jamshedpur FC nab a last-minute draw as SC Delhi got a point that takes them above Kerala Blasters at the bottom of the league. Jamshedpur, at the other end missed out on a chance to go clear of Mohun Bagan and put distance between themselves and Mumbai City (who both have a game in hand and play each other tomorrow).

Joseph Sunny gave the home side an early lead when he stabbed home from close range off a Matija Babovic delivery from the left flank. They held Jamshedpur at arm's length for most of the match, only allowing them to accrue an xG of 0.74, even if they were not much of a threat themselves (0.25 xG). Owen Coyle's men, though, kept hammering at the door and a long ranger from Nikola Stojanovic finally squeezed its way past Nora Fernandes and his near post.