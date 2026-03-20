England squad announcement LIVE: Latest updates as Thomas Tuchel names team for Uruguay, Japan

Dominic Calvert-Lewin speaks to James Olley about the "bonus" of a call-up to the England World Cup squad while fighting to keep Leeds United in the Premier League. (2:21)

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Thomas Tuchel is set to name his England squad for their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

With this being England's last camp before the World Cup, it's Tuchel's final chance to assess his players before naming a squad of 26 for this summer's showpiece event.

The recent form of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Anthony Gordon and Nico O'Reilly has pushed them firmly into the England conversation, while there could be call-ups for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Danny Welbeck.

Uruguay and Japan are both ranked in the top 20 in the world, and Tuchel has previously spoken of how they present an opportunity for England to test themselves against non-European opposition.

The two games, both of which will be played at Wembley Stadium, are friendlies on paper but the stakes are high for the players.

Tune in below for updates.