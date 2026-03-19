Tottenham boss Igor Tudor charged with misconduct by FA

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Tottenham interim head coach Igor Tudor has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his comments after the 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

Tudor was incensed about the decision to award Harry Wilson's sixth-minute opener at Craven Cottage on March 1 after Raúl Jiménez appeared to push Spurs centre-back Radu Dragusin in the build-up to the goal from a Kenny Tete cross.

Jimenez was accused of "cheating" by an irate Tudor in his post-match press conference and the Croatian coach described match official Thomas Bramall as a "home team referee" to the BBC's Match of the Day. It has earned the Tottenham boss an FA charge.

Igor Tudor has been hit with an FA charge. Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

"Tottenham Hotspur's Igor Tudor has been charged with misconduct following comments that he made after their game against Fulham on Sunday 1 March in the Premier League," an FA statement read.

"The manager allegedly acted in an improper manner during a post-match interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question integrity and/or are personally offensive in relation to a match official."

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Spurs and Tudor have until Monday to reply to the charge.

Tudor will get the chance to talk about the charge during Friday's press conference ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest on Sunday.