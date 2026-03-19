Erling Haaland invests in chess tournament with $2.7m prize

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Erling Haaland has previously been compared to chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen -- not least by Carlsen himself. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has become an investor in a new chess world championship which is expected to launch next year.

The Manchester City striker has teamed up with Norwegian businessman Morten Borge to form the company Chess Mates, which will own a significant stake in Norway Chess and its new tour format, the Total Chess World Championship.

The competition will have a minimum prize pool of $2.7 million.

"Chess is an incredible game," Haaland -- who was pictured wearing a Norway Chess branded cap as he arrived at the London Stadium for City's 1-1 draw with West Ham -- said.

"It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything."

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The championship, which could feature Haaland's compatriot Magnus Carlsen, will be made up of four tournaments each year and see players compete across three disciplines: Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz.

The football and chess worlds have been growing ever closer in recent years, with Carlsen -- who has previously compared himself to Haaland -- recently sitting down with Arsenal's Eberechi Eze as part of a New Balance commercial.

Eze himself took home $20,000 in May last year when he won the PogChamps amateur chess tournament.

Haaland's manager Pep Guardiola and rival Mohamed Salah have both also said that they play.

"I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world," Haaland said.

"The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up."