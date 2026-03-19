Enzo Fernández 'completely committed' to Chelsea - Liam Rosenior

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Enzo Fernández has told Liam Rosenior he is happy at Chelsea following comments made by the midfielder this week that he does not know whether he will be at Stamford Bridge next season.

The Argentina international cast doubt on his future following Chelsea's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, telling ESPN Argentina: "I don't know. My focus is here for now. We have eight Premier League matches to play and the FA Cup. Then, the World Cup coming up so we'll see after that."

He has five years to run on the contract he signed when joining for a then-British record fee of £107 million ($143 million) in 2023 but hinted to ESPN that the final eight Premier League games of the season plus the remainder of Chelsea's FA Cup run could be his last.

Rosenior said he spoke to Fernández on Thursday and he has no concerns about the 25-year-old's commitment.

"I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning at the training ground," Rosenior said. "Not just about the comments, but the future and how much we want to win the coming games.

"I would say he made it really clear to me how happy he is here, how much he wants to win for the team, and how passionate he is for this football club.

"He said also the translation and emotion got misconstrued. He is completely committed to this football club."

Enzo Fernández has enjoyed a good season in an inconsistent Chelsea side. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the club has identified the party responsible for leaking Rosenior's team selections ahead of both Champions League games against PSG.

The Press Association understands it was not a member of the playing squad and the leak is considered to be external to the club.

"We know [who it was]," said Rosenior. "It's not come from any place of malicious intent, to me or the team. We have dealt with the situation."

Head coach Rosenior confirmed Trevoh Chalobah's ankle injury sustained against PSG is not as bad as first feared but is likely to keep the defender out for six weeks.

The 26-year-old was stretchered off late in the game following a tackle from Achraf Hakimi and images appeared to show the joint badly twisted.

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The hamstring injury sustained by Reece James ahead of Tuesday's game is "not serious" according to Rosenior but the captain will miss Saturday's trip to Everton.

"Reece we will look more after the international break," Rosenior said. "It's not serious but something in his hamstring we will monitor after the international break."

Filip Jorgensen's groin injury, however, will require surgery.

Rosenior said defender Mamadou Sarr, whose error led to a goal in the sixth minute on Tuesday that effectively killed the round of 16 tie against the European champions, remains in his thinking after a difficult night.

"It's a lot for all of us," he said. "We are expected to achieve in the now. I am so excited for his career, that is why he is here.

"You have to go through negative experiences sometimes to improve. He is a massive part of our plans."