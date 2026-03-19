USMNT's Tyler Adams to miss Bournemouth clash with Man United

Jeff Carlisle breaks down Gio Reyna's future with the United States heading into the World Cup. (0:58)

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Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will miss Friday's Premier League game against Manchester United, manager Andoni Iraola confirmed after the United States international sustained a quadriceps injury.

"Tyler is not going to be available, as you suppose, because he hasn't been in the squad for the U.S.," Iraola said at a news conference Thursday.

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Adams, the U.S. captain at the 2022 World Cup, missed Bournemouth's match against Burnley last Saturday.

On Tuesday, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino didn't select Adams for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. He said the midfielder would be sidelined for two to three weeks with a quadriceps injury.

Tyler Adams has been sidelined with a quadriceps injury. Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bournemouth has only said Adams "picked up an injury issue" before the trip to Burnley.

Adams sustained a torn MCL on Dec. 15, and was expected to miss two to three months. But he was able to return to the field on Feb. 12 in a 0-0 draw against West Ham United before suffering his latest injury issue.

Following friendlies with Belgium and Portugal, the U.S. will complete its preparations for the World Cup by facing Senegal and Germany on May 31 and June 6, respectively.

Pochettino's side will open its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.