FIFA clears Israeli settlement clubs but fines IFA over breaches

FIFA said Thursday that it would take no action on formal complaints by the Palestinian soccer federation in 2024 against its Israeli counterpart, including to suspend membership.

FIFA did, however, fine the Israel Football Association 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) on disciplinary charges relating to "discrimination and racist abuse," plus "offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play."

Palestinian soccer officials have long argued Israel violates FIFA statutes by letting teams from settlements in the West Bank play in the national league.

"FIFA should take no action given that, in the context of the interpretation of the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes, the final legal status of the West Bank remains an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law," the soccer body said.

"FIFA can't solve geopolitical conflicts," said Infantino, who presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a specially created peace prize at the World Cup draw in December.

"[B]ut we are committed to using the power of football and the FIFA World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars," he said.

The disciplinary investigation of Israeli soccer also was opened 18 months ago in response to formal complaints by the Palestinian federation.

One third of the fine must be spent by Israeli officials, FIFA ruled, on "implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents."

"The plan shall be approved by FIFA and shall focus on the following areas: reforms, protocols, monitoring, and educational campaigns in stadiums and on official channels for an entire season," FIFA judges decided.

The judges said they "cannot remain indifferent to the broader human context in which football operates" and the sport "must remain a platform for peace, dialogue, and mutual respect."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.