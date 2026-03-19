'Big kid' Emi Martínez leads Aston Villa to Europa League last 8

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Aston Villa captain John McGinn hailed the exploits of Emiliano Martínez after the goalkeeper helped the Premier League side into the Europa League quarterfinals.

The Argentina keeper, whose long-term future at Villa remains in doubt, played a big part in McGinn's second-half opener against Lille, which came 15 seconds after he had made an important save, by sending Jadon Sancho clear with a pinpoint kick.

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Leon Bailey's late second goal completed a 2-0 win on the night, 3-0 on aggregate, to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Bologna.

But Martínez was the centre of attention after the goal and he provocatively gestured to the Lille fans, who were not shy in showing their dislike for the Argentinian.

He is less than popular in France following his exploits in the 2022 World Cup final and angered Lille's supporters further during their 2024 Conference League meeting, which Villa won on penalties, thanks in part to some trademark gamesmanship.

McGinn said of the shot-stopper: "He's a mad man. I know he's a family man, but he is a big kid inside, a lively character and a top goalkeeper, but even at 2-0 he made a great save."

The Scot added on TNT Sports: "It was brilliant from Emi, but it highlights Jadon's performance, his best in a Villa shirt.

"He was man of the match tonight by a mile. The manager was giving me grief before the game to make sure I get in the box and he gave it to me."

Emiliano Martínez gestures to the crowd after Aston Villa's opening goal against Lille. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The timing of McGinn's goal, nine minutes into a second half Lille had begun strongly, was particularly tough to swallow for the French side and their veteran forward Olivier Giroud.

"In a strong moment for us, we conceded that goal we could have avoided," Giroud told TNT.

"We couldn't score, we didn't make it. And Martínez's pass -- I tried to stay in front of him but he had an amazing assist and it's frustrating."

Progress keeps Villa's dreams of a trophy alive and, after falling short in the Conference League and Champions League in the last two seasons, Europa League specialist Unai Emery must be eyeing a fifth title in Istanbul in May.

Their journey under the Spaniard has been full of highlights and three successive European quarter-finals are proof of that.

Emery is also the fastest Villa manager to 100 wins and his achievement was recognised before kickoff with home fans holding up a Tifo display.

This match was nowhere near the top of the list of memorable displays under Emery, although the hosts did dominate.

Emery said: "I am happy with how we performed over two matches, how we tried to play seriously, being organised, respecting the opponent.

"[We played] not so brilliant, but being consistent and defending well. When we had our moments to be ruthless we needed it. We needed those two matches to show this competitive way.

"We are focusing all the season through the Premier League, that is the priority. The Europa League is a competition that is very difficult to win, but we have to enjoy the process, enjoying the way, competing, using different players and trying to compete, it can help us find a structure in our squad."

PA contributed to this report.