Montemurro confident Matildas can adapt to Japan test

ESPN's The Far Post discuss the Matildas' 2-1 win and how the win wasn't pretty but sometimes that's how you have to get results in tournament football. (1:15)

SYDNEY, Australia -- Matildas coach Joe Montemurro says he hasn't watched the last time Australia played Women's Asian Cup final opponents Japan, a 4-0 defeat at the SheBelieves Cup, disappointing enough to be labelled "un-Australian" by interim coach Tom Sermanni. He feels he doesn't need to, confident that the adaptability his side has demonstrated in their run to the decider puts his side in a strong position to upstage what has been an imperious Nadeshiko Japan.

The two pre-eminent powers of Asia, the Matildas and Japan have long battled for supremacy on the continent, with their progression to Saturday's clash at Stadium Australia ensuring that three of the last four Asian Cup deciders will have been contested between the two.

But it's also a rivalry that, in recent times, has swung decidedly in the direction of the 2011 World Cup champions: the Japanese winning the previous two finals they have played and putting their rivals to the sword in their last meeting in February 2025. Indeed, you'd have to go back to 2018, when Alen Stajcic was still coaching the side, to find the last time the Matildas defeated Japan: a 2-0 win at the Tournament of Nations in which Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr netted.

"I haven't watched that game. I'll be honest with you, I looked at the result, but I haven't watched it. I've watched more, more recent games of Japan."

"It's like everything... It's the context of the situation.

"I think this is a different scenario. This is a different Australia team. It's a final of a tournament; both teams have had different routes, and both teams have progressed and been better, or have made changes accordingly.

"We're better prepared because we found the level of adaptability. We've found the level of understanding that when things aren't going the way we planned, we can change, and we can find a way. That's a sign of a team that believes, a team that is growing in their own belief.

"We've put in a couple of different technical approaches that hopefully will find that balance. But I think adaptability is the word; I think this team can act accordingly. We've had our backs against the wall, changed things slightly and been able to find a way. In these contexts, that ability to be selfless and adapt is really, really important."

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Montemurro was joined at his pre-match press conference not by skipper Sam Kerr, as is customary before a final, but, instead, by her deputy Ellie Carpenter.

The Chelsea striker still on the comeback trail from an ACL rupture, and the smokescreens surrounding her injury at the 2023 Women's World Cup still fresh on the mind, her absence caused a stir amongst assembled media, but the coach was quick to attempt to hose down speculation over her status.

"Sam's done a lot of press. We like to share the love," said the coach.

"Sam's fine. Everything's fine. We're all ready to go.

"I'm so happy for her and proud of [Kerr], because she's really shown why she's such a world-class player in this tournament. World-class players manage the moments in big tournaments. She's done that."

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For her part, Carpenter said the side recognised that Saturday's final represented a concluding moment: none in the squad likely to play in another major home tournament after back-to-back World and Asian Cups.

And with that in mind, the 25-year-old said the group was ready to bring a physicality and belief to the final that would get them over the line against a foe most outside the Matildas camp have pegged as favourites.

"We can't forget we're at home," said the right back. "We need to bring our aggressiveness, our physical game, our speed, into this game tomorrow.

"Because we know Japan probably won't like that. They haven't been tested like that before in this tournament, and we know our strengths, and we have to play to our strengths tomorrow.