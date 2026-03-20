Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea want to extend Fernández amid PSG, Madrid interest

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Chelsea could make Enzo Fernández their highest-earner amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and others. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is yet to make up is his mind on whether he will join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Enzo Fernández is attracting interest from a number of Europe's biggest clubs. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Chelsea are willing to make Enzo Fernández their highest-earning player to see off interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk. Chelsea have been aware of interest from top clubs for some time, with Madrid having considered a transfer for Fernandez before he moved from Benfica to Stamford Bridge. PSG and Bayern are also long-time admirers, and City are prepared to enter the race to sign the 25-year-old if he shows a willingness to join another Premier League club. Fernandez would be attracted to the three European clubs but isn't agitating for a move.

- Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is yet to make a decision on his future amid continued interest from the Saudi Pro League, as reported by The Daily Mail. The 33-year-old has been repeatedly linked with Saudi clubs in recent seasons, and this summer would be the Liverpool's last chance to receive a fee for the Egypt international before his contract expires in July 2027. Salah isn't the only person at Liverpool that Saudi clubs have their eye on, though: Al Hilal are reportedly confident they can tempt sporting director Richard Hughes to join them.

- Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of Manchester United, as reported by the BBC. Despite well-reported interest from United in Brighton's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, many within Old Trafford feel that Anderson is the midfielder they should be prioritising. The 23-year-old will cost at least £80 million and there is also competition from Bayern Munich, but United won't abandon their interest.

- Following Reuters' report that Manchester United and Real Madrid want Bruno Guimarães, The Sun have now suggested that Newcastle could have to try to stop a mass exodus of their key players in the summer. Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid want midfielder Tonali, while Arsenal lead Liverpool in the race for winger Anthony Gordon. There has also been prolounged interest from City for full back Tino Livramento.

- Representatives from Arsenal and Chelsea were at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch Julián Álvarez in Atlético Madrid's 3-2 second-leg defeat in the Champions League round-of-16, according to TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old scored Atlético's first of the night and assisted their second as they went on to progress with a 7-5 victory on aggregate. Alvarez has already informed Atleti that he is open to moving on, and while Barcelona are still the Argentina star's preferred option, uncertainty about Barça's capacity to complete a deal has seen Arsenal and Chelsea emerge as viable alternatives.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:58 Is Fulham a good move for USMNT's Ricardo Pepi? Gab & Juls discuss Ricardo Pepi's potential transfer to Fulham.

- Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would consider a move to Real Madrid if he was to leave the Etihad, while Barcelona can't afford to sign him. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United will reject Barcelona's attempt to sign Marcus Rashford on another loan and demand the £26 million from the option in the forward's initial deal. (The Mirror)

- Brighton, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Saudi clubs are interested in Koln winger Said El Mala, although offers under €40 million won't even be considered. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Juventus are also looking at goalkeepers with their attention being on Toulouse's Guillaume Restes, Fiorentina's David de Gea, Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, while Atalanta's Marco Carnesecchi and Liverpool's Alisson Becker are being considered but less likely. (Tuttosport)

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- Inter Milan want Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario but are also enquiring about Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atalanta will assess whether to trigger the €26 million clause in Yunus Musah's loan from AC Milan at the end of the season, but it is very unlikely that they will. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Inter Milan want Roma midfielder Manu Kone but will struggle to match his €40 million valuation. (Calciomercato)

- Al Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui has spoken to AC Milan and Juventus as he looks to return to Serie A. (Tuttosport)

- A Juventus scout will be at Genoa's match against Udinese to monitor Brooke Norton-Cuffy. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus have seemingly been busy, as they have also made an approach for Napoli left back Leonardo Spinazzola. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Inter Milan will trigger their €23 million clause to re-sign midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic from Club Brugge. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Leeds United are lining up a move to sign 16-year-old Manchester United winger Silva Mexes. (Football Insider)

- Leeds United, Brentford and Crystal Palace all want 23-year-old Midtjylland winger Aral Simsir. (TEAMtalk)

- Six Premier League clubs are interested in Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is impressing on loan at Coventry City. (talkSPORT)