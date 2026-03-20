Girona coach: I'm "ready" to succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City

Open Extended Reactions

Girona coach Michel Sanchez believes he is ready to take a big step in his career and guide Manchester City if the opportunity arises.

The Spanish tactician has been at the helm of Girona, the LaLiga club that is part of the City Group, since 2021.

Michel, 50, told 'La Otra Grada' podcast: "I do see myself as ready [to coach City], I see myself ready to coach any team."

He then said while laughing: "I don't know if they [City] see it that way.

"Obviously it's not the same [to coach Girona or City]. I don't have a magic wand to speak to any type of ego but I do have the ability to adapt and I want to experience it."

Michel Sanchez insists he is ready to manage Manchester City. Eduard Duran/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Guardiola, 55, will celebrate his 10th year of coaching at City this summer. He has a contract with the Citizens until June 2027.

However, there have been doubts about whether he will continue at the Etihad Stadium beyond this season, with the former Barcelona coach evading questions about his future plans following his team's exit from the Champions League this week after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid.

Michel, meanwhile, says he is preparing in the event that a potential move to the Premier League materialises.

"I have an English teacher and I keep working at it," he said.

- Premier League Power Rankings: Arsenal down, Man City up based on performance

- Predictions: Arsenal or Man City to win Carabao final? Who takes Madrid derby?

- Man City's Donnarumma: Vinícius 'should try and make everyone love him'

Michel, who began his coaching experience at Rayo Vallecano, the club he suited up for most of his playing career, has made an impact at Girona.

After leading the Catalan outfit to promotion to LaLiga in his first season in charge, he was named LaLiga manager of the season in the 2023-24 after Girona finished third in the standings to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Girona, who beat league leaders Barcelona 2-1 last month and held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in November, are 12th in LaLiga.