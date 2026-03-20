Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha look ahead to a huge game in the race for Premier League survival, when Tottenham host Nottingham Forest. (1:46)

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Tottenham host Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match that will have big implications for the bottom half of the table.

Both teams have had a long season and struggled to get going. Now facing each other in a relegation battle, they will hope that a win on Sunday could help to gain momentum and ultimately survive the drop.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, March 22 at 2:15 p.m. GMT (10:15 p.m. ET; 7.45 p.m. IST and 12:45 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Tony Harrington

Team news

Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski, M: OUT, knee, est. return early May

Wilson Odobert, F: OUT, ACL, est. return early July

Ben Davies, D: OUT, ankle, est. return mid April

James Maddison, M: OUT, ACL, est. return early May

Rodrigo Bentancur, M: OUT, hamstring, est. return mid April

Mohammed Kudus, F: OUT, muscle, est. return mid April

João Palhinha, M: DOUBT, concussion

Yves Bissouma, M: OUT, muscle, est. return early April

Nottingham Forest

John Victor, GK: OUT, knee, est. return next season.

Jair Cunha, D: OUT, foot, est. return mid April

Nicolò Savona, D: OUT, knee

Willy Boly, D: OUT, knee, est. return late May

Chris Wood, F: OUT, knee, est. return late April

Talking Points

A huge game in relegation battle

Just one point separates both the teams who are involved in the relegation battle. Spurs are 16th with 30 points after 30 matches. Forest are 17th with 29 points to their name. West Ham, who are 18th, will also play on the same day and at the same time against Aston Villa. All three teams will want to make a big statement in their fight to avoid relegation.

Tottenham head coach Igor Tudor. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham and Forest started their season full of hope and looking to make inroads in their respective European competitions. Nothing went as they would've hoped for in this season. After 30 matches, Tottenham's Champions League campaign was done a few days back and all the focus is now on staying in the Premier League for next season. Forest are still in the Europa League, which means big games ahead while also trying to survive the relegation battle.

Coming into the game, both teams have shown signs of form but it's tough to call either team the favourite. For both, it has been a season of under-performance, however, a win on Sunday can add some momentum going into the final stretch.

Spurs show fight in last two games

It seemed Spurs head coach Igor Tudor was set to be sacked last week after a dismal start to his reign, where he lost all the four games and suffered a hammering against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Bruised and their self esteem damaged, Spurs went to Anfield to face Liverpool last Sunday. They ended the match 1-1 but looked like the better team against the defending champions. A few days back, they beat Atletico 3-2 but lost 5-7 on aggregate. In both the games, Spurs showed some serious fight, which their fans have been demanding.

play 0:41 Tudor: Tottenham's win vs. Atletico Madrid important for morale Igor Tudor reflects on Tottenham's Champions League exit after their 7-5 aggregate loss against Atletico Madrid.

The constant injuries, including season-ending ones to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski didn't help at all. And then there's the dreadful home record -- the worst among all the 20 teams, winning just two and taking a mere 10 points all season. They haven't won a game in the league since Dec. 28.

Things can turn for Spurs after good performances against Liverpool and Atletico. Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr's partnership in the midfield seems to be working well. Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison and Xavi Simons were impressive in the recent games. Cristian Romero is back in the defence. Now it's all about showing some consistency.

Forest's Europa performance a big boost

It seemed Forest's Europa League campaign would end as they went to Denmark trailing 1-0 against FC Midtjylland. The morale was low since not everything was right in the Premier League and Midtjylland hadn't suffered a home loss in the competition. Only a few months back, Nottingham suffered a group stage loss against the same opponents under Ange Postecoglou, resulting in boos from their fans.

Vitor Pereira made nine changes to the side for the second leg match. He had earlier said that staying in the Premier League is a priority over the Europa League. Not much was expected from Forest but the team wanted to show that they're not done yet. Goal from Nicolás Domínguez and a stunning strike from Ryan Yates put them ahead and they eventually took the match to extra time after a 2-1 win. Midtjylland missed all three of their penalties in a shoot-out as Forest overcame a first-leg deficit to book their spot in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Even with nine changes, Forest dominated the proceedings and were more determined than their opponents. The performance showed their squad depth and mentality of the players who wanted to go deep in the tournament.

But can Forest overcome the fatigue?

The win was certainly one of the rare happy days in otherwise a disappointing season for Forest. The question now is whether the team will ride the momentum or suffer from more fatigue.

Forest will face Tottenham in a huge Premier League clash Sunday. Joern Pollex - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

There has been plenty of talk about how Forest struggled to compete owing to the increased number of games this season. Making it to the Europa League quarterfinals will bring additional matches and that's where Pereira has his task cut out. His players responded well after nine changes against Midtjylland, but will rotation work in the Premier League? Especially now when teams are fighting for various benefits in the final stretch.

Forest will now have to make a big statement against Spurs after playing a long and exhausting round of 16 match. They will face Porto in the Europa League quarterfinals on April 9 and 16 while also coming up against the likes of Aston Villa and Burnley around that period. It's going to be extremely tough on players, but the rewards can be the big motivating factor.

What do the numbers say?

Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League games against Forest, having won six in a row against them before that.

Tottenham remain winless in 12 Premier League games (D5, L7). In their top-flight history, only from April to Nov. 1912 (13) and from Dec. 1934 to April 1935 (16) have they ever gone longer without winning.

Forest are winless in seven Premier League games (D4, L3), while only bottom side Wolves (15) have failed to score more in different games than Forest this term (14).

Forest head coach Vítor Pereira is unbeaten in his three Premier League games against Tottenham (W1, D2), with one of his two points while in charge of Wolves this season coming away at Spurs.

Despite starting fewer than half of their games, Richarlison has scored more than twice as many goals as any other Spurs player in the Premier League this season (9).