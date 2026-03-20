Who was omitted from England squad? Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ollie Watkins among absentees

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Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from the England squad. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from Thomas Tuchel's squad ahead of England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Tuchel named 35 players for a squad to play two friendly matches this month. It is his last squad before he confirms the 26 players that he will take to the World Cup so Alexander-Arnold's omission is a setback to his hopes of travelling.

Here are all the players who didn't make the fold as England prepare for their last camp before this summer's World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Perhaps the most surprising news from Tuchel's squad announcement is the omission of Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold, who's been in good form as of late.

Tuchel has previously spoken highly of the right back's offensive qualities but emphasised the importance of "taking the defensive part very, very seriously."

Ollie Watkins has been left out of the England squad. ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ollie Watkins scored one of England's most important goals when his last-gasp winner against Netherland, put England through to the Euro 2024 final.

But Aston Villa's striker hasn't impressed Tuchel this season as he's left out of the mix.

Instead, back-up options to Harry Kane include Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Luke Shaw has been unable to reclaim an England spot. Getty

Manchester United's Luke Shaw has also been left out.

The left back's last England appearance was in the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, when he played a key role under former boss Gareth Southgate, but has been out of international duty since.

Despite having an excellent season so far, Brighton's Danny Welbeck has not received a call up.

The 35-year-old has scored 11 goals this season but has not been picked to feature. Calvert-Lewin and Solanke have been chosen instead.

After earning his first senior call-up to the England national team in Nov. 2025, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott was hopeful of a return, but the 22-year-old has been left out on this occasion.

Kobbie Mainoo's return to the squad means he has taken Scott's midfield slot.