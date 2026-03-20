Shearer dropped, Di Canio joy, Woltemade woe: Iconic Newcastle vs. Sunderland moments

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One of the Premier League's most iconic derbies is upon us, with Newcastle United hosting Sunderland on Sunday. It's the first meeting between the two sides at St. James' Park since 2016 and just their third overall in the last decade.

Clashes between the two are rarely short on intensity and Sunday's game will be further charged by the fact that a win for Sunderland could see them climb above the Magpies in the table.

Newcastle's preparations for the derby will undoubtedly be shaded by revenge for the reverse fixture, where they fell limply to a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

The Premier League is all the better for the Tyne-Wear derby and ahead of its latest iteration, ESPN revisits some iconic moments from it.

Ruud Gullit dropping Shearer

Newcastle began the 1999-2000 season in disasterous fashion, failing to win any of their opening four games.

The pressure was mounting on Ruud Gullit and for the first Tyne-Wear derby of the season, he took the staggering decision to drop captain Alan Shearer. The move backfired spectacularly and newly-promoted Sunderland went on to win 2-1 in a torrential St. James' Park.

"I walked into Ruud's office to dry myself off after the game and he was sitting there with a pad." Newcastle assistant manager John Carver said of the incident years later. "He was writing his resignation note. I knew it was the end."

Gullit was gone three days later, while Shearer went on to net 23 goals that season.

The only player to score more that year? Sunderland's Kevin Phillips, who bagged the winner on that fateful night in August.

Alan Shearer was controversially benched by Ruud Gullit. Getty

Shearer's final bow

Shearer had announced he'd be retiring at the end of the 2005-06 season, but as it turned out his farewell came prematurely at the Stadium of Light in mid-April.

Sunderland's relegation had already been sealed and their misery was compounded by a 4-1 defeat to their arch-rivals. Shearer scored his side's third from the spot before going off minutes later with an injury. It proved to be his final professional appearance and it felt fitting that the last one in his record 260-goal-tally came against Sunderland.

Alan Shearer scored the last of his 260 Premier League goals against Sunderland. Getty

Nolan haunts the Black Cats on Halloween

Kevin Nolan tricked and treated his way to three goals in a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland on Halloween day in 2010. He remains the only player in the Premier League era to have scored a hat trick in the Tyne-Wear derby.

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The goals were iconic, and as was his chicken dance after each of them.

Kevin Nolan scored a famous hat trick against Sunderland. Getty

Ryan Taylor over the wall

Ryan Taylor's freekick against Sunderland in the 2011-12 season became an instant part of Newcaslte folklore. From a near-impossible angle at the corner of the box, the right-back generated incredible curl to beat Simon Mignolet at the far post.

"Ryan Taylor over the wall" is a song still sung by the Toon Army and after a serious injury to the defender in 2013, Newcastle players wore special-edition jackets with the phrase on the back for their game against Aston Villa.

"At the time, I didn't really know what the goal would mean for me in the future, and how it would play such a big role in the next few years that I was with Newcastle," he told Chronicle Live.

"But every time I played after that, the Geordies were singing my name all the time. As a footballer, there's no better feeling. It's still such a fond memory."

Ryan Taylor's free kick is still fondly remembered by Newcastle fans. Getty

The Di Canio show on the touchline

Paolo di Canio won just two of the 12 games he managed as Sunderland boss. Yet, you're unlikely to find a Black Cats fan who doesn't have fond memories of the Italian.

He was hired at the tail-end of the 2013 season to help rescue the club from relegation. He took his side to Newcastle in his second game in charge and came away with an astonishing 3-0 win.

Di Canio celebrated each of the three goals with unbridled passion, including sliding on the turf after Adam Johnson scored their second. Some say the Italian is still running down the touchline at St. James' Park, adrenaline coarsing through his veins.

Paolo di Canio celebrated with gusto on the St. James' Park touchline. Getty

Nick Woltemade's woes

Picture the scene. You've endured nearly a decade away from the Premier League, suffered the ignominy of relegation to League One and had it call captured by Netlfix cameras. In the same time, you''ve watched your biggest rivals become one of the richest clubs in the world overnight, win their first trophy in a generation and compete in the Champions League.

Redemption, however, awaits. In your first Premier League meeting after nine years, their record-signing scores a remarkable own-goal in a 1-0 win. And suddenly, it all feels worth it.

Sunderland sealed their return to the Premier League in May last year, but it was after December's derby win, where it felt like they were truly back.