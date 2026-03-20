Man United vs Bayern Munich: How to watch in UK with ESPN, kickoff time, key players

The quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League are upon us.
There are three English teams in action, among them UWCL debutants Manchester United.
Marc Skinner's side overcame Atlético Madrid in the Playoff Round to setup a quarterfinal showdown against Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first-leg.
Key Details:
Date: March 25, 2026
Time: 8 p.m. GMT
Venue: Old Trafford
How to watch:
Like every UWCL game this season, this one too will be broadcast live on Disney+
UK viewers will also have the chance to stream the game live on ESPN UK's YouTube channel.
Road to the quarterfinals
United finished sixth in the League Phase to qualify for the Playoff round. They won four of their six games, with seasoned European teams Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among the sides they beat.
Skinner's side faced a re-match against Atléti, who they beat 1-0 in the League Phase, in the playoff round and dumped them out of the competition 5-0 on aggregate.
Bayern began their campaign in disasterous fashion, losing 7-1 to Barcelona in round one. But they recovered from the setback to go unbeaten the rest of the League Phase and secured a direct spot in the quarterfinal with a fourth-place finish.
Their standout performance came against holders Arsenal, where they came back 2-0 down to win 3-2.
Player to watch
Bayern forward Klara Bühl has the joint-highest goal contributions (9) in the competition. Keeping her quiet will be central to United's plans for progression.
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The WSL side's key performer this year has been Jess Park, who has imbued United's midfield with incredible dynamism since her move from Manchester City in the summer.
She scored an incredible goal from distance in the final League Phase game against Juventus, and repeated the feat in the second leg of the playoffs against Atléti.