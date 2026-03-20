Man United vs Bayern Munich: How to watch in UK with ESPN, kickoff time, key players

Jess Park explains how she's been finding the back of the net regularly this season, after a brilliant strike in Manchester United's win over Atletico Madrid. (1:29)

Jess Park reveals the secret to her goalscoring form (1:29)

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The quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League are upon us.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

There are three English teams in action, among them UWCL debutants Manchester United.

Marc Skinner's side overcame Atlético Madrid in the Playoff Round to setup a quarterfinal showdown against Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first-leg.

Key Details:

Date: March 25, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. GMT

Venue: Old Trafford

How to watch:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one too will be broadcast live on Disney+

UK viewers will also have the chance to stream the game live on ESPN UK's YouTube channel.

Road to the quarterfinals

Manchester United are playing in the Women's Champions League for the first time in their history. Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

United finished sixth in the League Phase to qualify for the Playoff round. They won four of their six games, with seasoned European teams Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among the sides they beat.

Skinner's side faced a re-match against Atléti, who they beat 1-0 in the League Phase, in the playoff round and dumped them out of the competition 5-0 on aggregate.

Bayern began their campaign in disasterous fashion, losing 7-1 to Barcelona in round one. But they recovered from the setback to go unbeaten the rest of the League Phase and secured a direct spot in the quarterfinal with a fourth-place finish.

Their standout performance came against holders Arsenal, where they came back 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Player to watch

Bayern forward Klara Bühl has the joint-highest goal contributions (9) in the competition. Keeping her quiet will be central to United's plans for progression.

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The WSL side's key performer this year has been Jess Park, who has imbued United's midfield with incredible dynamism since her move from Manchester City in the summer.

She scored an incredible goal from distance in the final League Phase game against Juventus, and repeated the feat in the second leg of the playoffs against Atléti.