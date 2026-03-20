Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera and Barcelona's Joan García earn first Spain call-ups

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Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera and Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García have earned their first Spain call-ups for this month's friendlies against Serbia and Egypt.

Mosquera, 21, has featured 25 times for Arsenal this season since joining the Gunners from Valencia in the summer. "Mosquera is committed, the Under-21 captain, who wants to play for Spain," De la Fuente said on Friday. "He is having a good season with Arsenal." Garcia has kept 11 clean sheets in 22 league games for the LaLiga leaders.

He is one of seven Barça players named in coach Luis de la Fuente's 27-man squad. "He's a great goalkeeper," De la Fuente said. "We didn't just discover that; he's been an under-21 international for five years. We felt it was the right time for him to join us." De la Fuente, meanwhile, celebrated Manchester City midfielder Rodri's return to full fitness.

Rodri, 29, had to withdraw from Spain's squads last year having suffered injury setbacks since recovering from a torn ACL sustained shortly after helping Spain win Euro 2024.

"We celebrate Rodrigo's current form," De la Fuente said. "He's a key player. He's in the process of regaining his fitness and will continue to improve."

Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera has earnt his first Spain call-up. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who has 21 goals and 16 assists so far this season, will lead a Spain attack that is without injured Athletic Club forward Nico Williams. Defender Dean Huijsen is the only Real Madrid player named in the roster, with his club teammate Dani Carvajal omitted.

Carvajal, 34, recovered from an ACL injury but has had limited playing time under Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

"I don't have to say anything to Arbeloa," De la Fuente said.

"I have complete respect for him. I hope Dani will regain his Euro 2024 form ...We miss him, and he's very important. He has to keep working. He knows that, just like (Spain forward) Álvaro Morata. "They need to play, get back to their usual level, and then they'll be with us."

Spain had this month's Finalissima game against Argentina in Doha, Qatar, cancelled due to Middle East conflict. Spain take on Serbia in Villarreal on March 27 before facing Egypt on March 31 in Barcelona.

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Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Joan García (Barcelona).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ING), Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Betis), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Carlos Soler (Real Sociedad) Fermín López (Barcelona).

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta).