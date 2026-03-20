Liverpool condemn 'cowardly' racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konaté

Liverpool have called for social media companies to take action. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool have condemned racist abuse directed towards defender Ibrahima Konaté as "dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate."

The France international was involved in a clash with Victor Osimhen which resulted in the striker being substituted at half-time with what was later diagnosed as a broken arm.

It led to the centre-back being targeted on social media, behaviour which Liverpool said was "utterly unacceptable."

"It is dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate. Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere -- online or offline," a club statement said.

"Our players are not targets. They are human beings. The abuse that continues to be directed at players, often hidden behind anonymous accounts, is a stain on the game and on the platforms that allow it to persist.

"All of football must stand together and say, clearly and without compromise, that this will not be tolerated. Words of condemnation alone are not sufficient."

The club said the current situation could not be allowed to continue and it was the responsibility of the various platform providers to take action.

"Social media companies must take responsibility and act now," the statement added.

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"These platforms have the power, the technology and the resources to prevent this abuse, yet too often they fail to do so.

"Allowing racist hatred to spread unchecked is a choice -- and it is one that continues to harm players, families and communities across the game.

"We will continue to offer Ibrahima our full support and will work with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible wherever possible. But the burden cannot keep falling on players and clubs to respond after the damage has already been done.

"The current situation cannot be allowed to continue. It must be confronted, challenged and eradicated -- not tomorrow, but now."