Jude Bellingham return to England will be managed carefully - Thomas Tuchel

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Thomas Tuchel says England will not take any risks with Jude Bellingham's fitness as the Real Madrid star continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old was reduced to tears after pulling up injured in the opening stages of the Spanish giants' 2-1 LaLiga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Feb. 1.

Bellingham has yet to return to action and watched from the stands as Madrid overcame Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, but three days later the midfielder was included in England's 35-man squad.

Tuchel believes it is important to have the midfielder in the final camp before the World Cup but tried to set expectations ahead of the friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Jude Bellingham has been named in England's 35-man squad, despite injury. Getty

"Everyone had the same interest, which is not always the case," Tuchel said.

"But in this case, we all had the same interest.

"I wanted Jude to be in camp, Jude wanted to be in camp and Real Madrid is happy for him to come because we can provide, basically, team training for him.

"We can provide that, so all boxes are ticked.

"I think it was very important to get the expectations right -- it is maybe also very important to get your expectations right [in the media] about Jude in this camp.

"We will continue his progress in integration into team training.

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"We will be very careful and not take any risk with Jude to avoid reinjury.

"It's a very rare injury for him to have a muscle injury, so he's not experienced in it, so we will be very, very careful with it and not take any risk.

"The best case scenario is that he gets some minutes against Japan.

"That is the framework and then we will adapt from day to day."