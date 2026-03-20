Joey Barton denied bail over assault charge

Joey Barton is accused of attacking a man in Merseyside on March 8. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former Manchester City and QPR midfielder Joey Barton has been denied bail following a court hearing.

The 43-year-old, of Widnes, Cheshire, has been in custody since March 10, when he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Friday, Judge David Potter refused a bail application for Barton at Liverpool Crown Court.

The majority of the bail hearing was held in private, before the judge announced his ruling in open court.

Barton, who did not attend the hearing but was represented by Simon Csoka KC, will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on April 7.

- Joey Barton remanded in custody after alleged assault near golf club

He and co-defendant Gary O'Grady, 50, of Huyton, Merseyside, are accused of attacking Kevin Lynch near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club on March 8.

O'Grady was released on conditional bail after the magistrates' court hearing.

Barton has one England cap and also played for Newcastle, Rangers, Burnley and Marseille.

He now hosts podcast 'Common Sense With Joey Barton,' which is described as an "unfiltered" look at issues in sport, society, politics and more.