Igor Tudor reveals James Maddison could make Tottenham return this season

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Igor Tudor has revealed James Maddison could play again for Tottenham this season, but rejected suggestions they have an "advantage" over Nottingham Forest before Sunday's relegation six-pointer.

Maddison suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at the start of August and has been sorely missed by Spurs in a difficult season where they have become embroiled in a battle to stay in the Premier League.

A point at Liverpool last Sunday was followed by a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Atlético Madrid on Wednesday to lift morale, but Tudor hopes for more positive injury news soon with Mohammed Kudus set to be available after the March international break.

Asked if Maddison could play again this season, Tudor explained: "Yeah, Maddison is already doing interesting things as well.

"With the ball and sprinting as well. I saw him, he is positive.

James Maddison could be back in a Tottenham shirt before the end of this season. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"We have this big three weeks after the game on Sunday ... we need to check but [Kudus] is progressing very well. Already a little bit with the ball.

"Rodrigo [Bentancur] as well, Maddison as well. We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprises in the next weeks which would be very important to have."

Before Spurs' depleted squad can be boosted next month, they have a pivotal match with 17th-placed Forest, who were forced to play 120 minutes on Thursday before they made it through to the Europa League quarterfinals with a shoot-out win over FC Midtjylland.

Vitor Pereira's Forest have also had a day fewer than Tottenham to prepare, but Tudor said: "No, there will be no advantage.

"The coach made it the way so the players that start did not play more than 60 minutes, so there will not be an advantage from this point of view."

Tudor should have Dominic Solanke available after a minor hip issue meant he sat out the midweek win over Atletico and João Palhinha took part in training on Friday after being sidelined due to concussion protocols.

"Dom didn't train, but probably tomorrow he will train with the team and he will be available. It is a problem with his hip, so he will be OK," Tudor revealed.

Spurs' interim boss also confirmed there were no fresh injury issues and declined to comment on being charged by Football Association on Thursday for his comments about Thomas Bramall being a "home team referee" after defeat at Fulham on March 1.

He said: "Yeah, they told me about this with the club. We focus on the game, that is the most important thing."

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The 47-year-old was more forthcoming about a Tottenham fan groups initiative titled 'Show Up, Sing Up, Stay Up' which is set to produce a raucous pre-match atmosphere on Sunday with the team bus cheered into the ground.

A lengthy statement with the words 'all together, always' has been shared by the club's official X account and by 15 Spurs players to add to the growing unity after a difficult campaign.

"Nice, nice," Tudor responded when asked about the fan movement.

"I said, after the [Atlético] game there was a beautiful sensation, feeling of togetherness with the fans.

"Very rare, I felt this enjoyment. I enjoyed feeling the sensation that we are doing good on the pitch but together with them, together with the fans. That was really nice and rare. We need to continue this all together."