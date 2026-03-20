Nico O'Reilly: Man City will be ready for Arsenal's set pieces in Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Arsenal. (0:56)

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Nico O'Reilly has said Manchester City will be ready for Arsenal's set piece tactics in the Carabao Cup final.

The two teams meet at Wembley on Sunday to fight it out for the first piece of silverware of the season.

Arsenal are considered Premier League's set piece specialists, but O'Reilly says City will be prepared at Wembley.

"It's a strong point in their team," O'Reilly said.

Nico O'Reilly has said Manchester City will be ready to deal with Arsenal's set-pieces at Wembley. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

"They use them very well. We need to prepare for it. We did it in the game when we went to their place. I thought we were very good then.

"We just need to prepare for it well and stop them as much as possible. They're very good at set pieces, they're aggressive. They have good takers.

"When it's a corner, obviously, we don't want to be in those situations because we know how good they are but we'll obviously need to deal with it and prepare well for it."

Arsenal have been criticised for what is seen by some as an overreliance on set pieces.

No Premier League team has scored more set piece goals than Mikel Arteta's side this season.

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Informed at a recent news conference that City sit towards the bottom of that particular table, Pep Guardiola said "good."

"They play a bit different to us," O'Reilly said.

"They've got some amazing players, individual players, they play well as a team, they know what they're doing. So it's going to be a tough game [in the final]. We know that. But it'll be a tough game for them as well. We're looking forward to it."

"It's a big game. We know how good they are. Obviously, they're top of the league at the minute. We know it's going to be difficult.

"They've been very good this season. But we look forward to big games and it should be a good one."