Mikel Arteta: Arsenal 'really confident' in bringing Carabao Cup home

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Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal are ready to "attack the trophy and bring it home" in their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The Gunners will bid to end their six-year trophy drought when they tackle Pep Guardiola's City at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal last won silverware at the 2020 FA Cup final -- the sole prize of Arteta's tenure so far -- but the Spaniard's side could yet end the season with a remarkable four trophies.

They hold a nine-point lead over City in the Premier League, and they are also through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The FA Cup semifinals beckon, too, with a last-eight tie against Championship side Southampton a fortnight away.

And looking ahead to Sunday's showpiece, Arteta said: "I'm really prepared and confident that we're going to make it happen.

"When it comes to the crucial moments and when it comes to the moment to attack a trophy, take it and bring it home, that's when you need to step up and make a difference.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will face off once again on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

"That's why we are all very excited because we know what is at stake, and now it's about the next step, the next game, and the fact that we are at the end of March and we are in four competitions tells a lot about the team.

"It's one of the defining moments because at the end it's whether you win the trophy or not. We need to prove that point. That's clear. And that has to be done on the pitch."

The final against City will serve as the first act of a possible quartet with Arsenal still on course to win the quadruple. Victory on Sunday could also be seen as a springboard to further success this season.

But when asked if his players are talking about the quadruple, Arteta replied: "No. We know that we need to go game by game and trophy by trophy.

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"Obviously, you can imagine how nice it would be on Sunday when you win it, and we are all together, and sharing with our fans, it will be a massive energy boost and belief for everybody, and that's why we want it so much. And winning a trophy helps. It gives you confidence, it gives you the feeling that when it comes to that moment, you can do it."

In the opposing dugout on Sunday will be Arteta's former mentor Guardiola. Arteta served as his assistant the last time Arsenal reached the Carabao Cup final eight years ago, with City claiming a one-sided 3-0 win.

And Arteta, who will have to decide whether to stick with back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga -- who has played every game in the Carabao Cup so far -- or revert to first-choice stopper David Raya, added: "Both clubs were in a very different stage in that moment.

"I had the incredible privilege to work with Pep for four years, and all this staff, and an amazing club. And that remains part of me because it was part of the journey and where I am today as a manager."