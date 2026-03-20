Rating Puma's 2026 World Cup away shirts: Portugal, Senegal, Morocco and more

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Puma has officially unveiled its Portugal away kit for this summer's World Cup that will most likely be Cristiano Ronaldo's final one. Puma

Puma has followed closely on the heels of rival Adidas, releasing away shirts for a possible 11 national teams that will wear its mark at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The kits were rolled out at a pop-up event in the middle of New York City, which saw former players Ricardo Quaresma, Asamoah Gyan and El Hadji Diouf turn out for an impromptu gathering in Brooklyn's Domino Square.

The official away kits for Portugal, Morocco, Ghana, Paraguay, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Czechia, Switzerland, New Zealand, Austria and Egypt were on display as people gathered to watch a lively four-on-four tournament among players from the local community, enjoying food and music amid the hubbub.

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Puma

A pale, minty-green marble effect is decorated with dainty gold arch pin striping, creating a sumptuous art deco feel, most likely inspired by the decadent decor of European country palaces. Very posh.

Rating: 6.5/10

Puma

Inspired by the ancient pyramids, Egypt's away shirt is built on a plain white base that is enhanced only subtly with a light, grayed-out graphic made up of geometric shapes and pointy triangular forms. The array of seven stars arching over the EFA crest marks how many times the Pharaohs have been crowned champions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rating: 5.5/10

Puma

Ghana's World Cup away kit is far more mellow than the home equivalent, which is plastered in a maddening spider web graphic. The yellow-gold base is in turn decorated with a rather pleasant textile pattern, the type of which is usually found on traditional kente cloth. The inspiration was drawn from the hustle and bustle of the famous Makola Market in Accra, which has sprawled throughout the center of the city for over 100 years.

Rating: 7/10

Puma

As is almost always the case, the Elephants have paired their orange home shirt with a white away variant, though the latest incarnation is far from a standard color switch. The shirt is -- dare we say -- festooned with patterns and illustrations in faint green and orange that appear to be inspired by various elements of national flora and fauna, including elephant trunks, baobab flowers and palm trees.

Rating: 7/10

Puma

Morocco's new away kit is white with a light sand-colored pattern forming a bib on the front of the jersey. The ornate line drawing is inspired by the intricate designs used to decorate traditional Moroccan tiles, rugs and textiles, but it's not quite punchy enough for our liking. Unlikely to live long in the memory.

Rating: 5/10

Puma

Much like their white home kit, the All Whites' color-flipped black away kit features yet more indigenous Māori symbolism, which is melded into the very fabric of the shirt via a tribal fern leaf pattern. Might be easily confused/almost interchangeable with the rugby team, but it's a perfectly nice shirt all the same.

Rating: 7/10

Puma

A mélange of blacks and blues makes up a shadowy camo pattern. The tonal white logos are a nice contemporary touch, but as with Paraguay's new striped home kit, they're lacking any sort of visual staying power. Vague, forgettable fare.

Rating: 6/10

Puma

As with the home kit, there is an immediately apparent nautical theme to Portugal's 2026 away kit. The shirt is white with a wild crashing wave graphic overlaid. The frothing maelstrom is then split into two different shades of greenish blue using a deep V-shaped panel, which sits slightly awkwardly across the belly. Visually, a lot is going on here and the result is messy, but we have to commend them for trying something a little different.

Rating: 6.5/10

Puma

The Lions of Teranga have been given an away kit that is, at least conceptually, redolent in the Senegalese national tricolor combo of green, gold and red and comes with a vertical panel running down the front that bears a tribal-style pattern. It's OK but not spectacular.

Rating: 6/10

Puma

With recent kits inspired by Alpine railway stations and even the new high-tech Swiss passports, Puma has conjured up a bit of a dud this time around by foisting Switzerland with a hopelessly lurid green away kit. The nausea levels increase with the blotchy leaf print graphic that honestly leaves us feeling queasy rather than anything else. Hideous stuff.

Rating: 4/10

Puma

An off-white base is covered all over with an overbearing pattern inspired by Bohemian cut crystal. The burnished gold trim offers a regal air, but the overly ornate pattern is just a bit too busy. A little more subtlety might not have gone amiss.

Rating: 5/10