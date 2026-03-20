Alisson withdraws from Brazil squad due to injury

Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah will miss Liverpool's trip to Brighton in the Premier League. (0:49)

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Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad due to injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed.

No further details about the injury have been made public, but the governing body announced that Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza had been called up as his replacement for the upcoming friendlies.

Brazil are due to play against France on March 26 and Croatia on March 31 in Boston and Orlando, respectively.

Alisson has struggled with his fitness throughout the season, recently missing Liverpool's Champions League round of 16 first-leg defeat to Galatasaray.

Alisson has found it difficult to stay fit this season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Prior to that, the Brazilian was out for 12 games between October and November with a hamstring injury.

In total, the 33-year-old has missed 50 games due to issues with his hamstrings over the past three seasons.

The news comes as a blow to Arne Slot, who said in a news conference on Friday that Liverpool will also be without Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian had to be substituted in the second half of Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday night.

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Slot added that Joe Gomez "might be available tomorrow but not to start." The Dutchman made no mention of any injury to Alisson.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has made 12 appearances for Liverpool this season, is likely to stand in for the Brazilian again.