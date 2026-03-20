Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Alex Scott & Fara Williams react to the Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw featuring a Clásico and an all WSL affair between Arsenal and Chelsea. (1:44)

First look at 'all tasty' Women's Champions League quarterfinals (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

The quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League are upon us, including a history-making blockbuster tie between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Not only is it the first time that teams from the same city have faced off in a UEFA women's club competition, but it pits the Champions League holders against the winners of last year's Women's Super League.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first-leg.

Key Details:

Date: March 24, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Road to the quarterfinals

Chelsea's Lauren James and Arsenal's Alessia Russo will be key to their sides' hopes in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Naomi Baker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Arsenal had a shaky start to the league phase, losing two of their first three fixtures -- against OL Lyonnes and Bayern Munich. Renée Slegers' side found their form to win their next three matches but still had to settle for a place in the playoffs.

They were given little trouble, though, as they brushed aside Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven 7-1 on aggregate to reach a joint-record 17th Women's Champions League quarterfinal.

Chelsea's progress to the last eight was much smoother. They went undefeated in the league phase and tied Barcelona for both the most goals scored (20) and fewest conceded (three).

Sonia Bompastor's team also had a pair of 6-0 wins over both St. Pölten and Roma as they finished third in the standings to progress directly to the quarterfinals.

Players to watch

Arsenal's attack will be led by the top scorer in this year's Women's Champions League, Alessia Russo. A winner of the last two European Championships with England, Russo has scored seven goals in as many games in this season's UWCL.

Russo also has form at this stage of the competition, having scored twice as Arsenal mounted a thrilling second-leg comeback to beat Real Madrid in last season's quarterfinals.

- UWCL quarterfinal predictions: Will Real Madrid upset Barcelona? Arsenal to beat Chelsea?

- Chloe Kelly in 'good place' after injury woes

- Is there VAR in the Women's Champions League?

Chelsea have endured a tough season domestically amid a number of injury issues, but they are fresh off defending their League Cup title against Manchester United thanks to an inspired performance from Lauren James.

The England winger's display prompted Bompastor to describe her as the best talent in the world. James will be looking to back up that praise against Arsenal.